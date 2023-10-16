



Meet Miss Portugal, Marina Machete (23)

And Miss Netherlands, Rikkie Koll (22)

They make history as the first two women competing in the 72nd Miss Universe beauty competition vying for the crown.

Rikkie Valerie Kollé (pronouns: they, them) has created history by becoming the first transgender to be crowned as Miss Universe Netherlands.

Both women will compete with 90 other cis-gender beauty queens at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador in December.

If either Marina Machete or Rikkie Kolle win the competition, they will become the first trans woman to wear the Miss Universe crown and succeed the current Miss Universe, R'Bonney Gabriel.

In 2018, Spain's Ángela Ponce became the first trans contestant in the pageant but did not advance to the finals.

Both women are using their platforms to promote inclusivity in beauty pageants with Machete saying specifically that she hopes to show that love can be "stronger than ignorance."

Watch her full statement below.

This article first appeared on KFM : Miss Universe makes history as two transgender women compete in beauty contest