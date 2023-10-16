Mzansi’s hilarious reactions to the Springboks' quarter-final win against France
The South Africa and France game on Sunday (15 October) had us all on the edge of our seats.
In the end, the boys in green and gold took the win with a narrow 28–29 victory.
Social media was abuzz with game reactions, and you have to admit, there is nothing quite like South African humour.
Here are just some of our favourite celebration and meme-worthy social media posts:
October 15, 2023
@lwa_ziii How the rugby game got us all stressed 😭😭😭 #SAMA28 #lwazizulu #worldcup #RSA #springboksrugby #fyp #viral #rwc2023 ♬ original sound - Jesus’ Baby Girl🥹🫶🏽
Hang it in the Louvre !!! #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/dtCtX5lf29' FPL Tams (@tamlynsingh) October 15, 2023
If Cheslin told us he eats dry weetbix every day, tomorrow all the laaities are eating dry weetbix.' Yaaseen Barnes (@Ya_a_seen_Him) October 15, 2023
Parys > Paris' Yaaseen Barnes (@Ya_a_seen_Him) October 15, 2023
The win made the res go crazy 😭😭❤️thank you spring boks pic.twitter.com/nlvu9Hz2JJ' Ndalama (@vho_Makhitha) October 15, 2023
@kabelomoumakwe #SAMA28 #pyfツviral_❤ #fypシ゚viral #funny #funnyvideos #laugh #pfypシ #kzntiktok #diebokke🇿🇦✅proudly #diebokkehetgewen #diebokke #rugbyworldcup2023 #afrikaans #afrikaanstiktoks ♬ original sound - Kabelo Moumakwe
Kurt-Lee Arendse can outrun inflation 💨 #FRAvRSA' Shredded Finance Bro (@iamkoshiek) October 15, 2023
Good night. Sleep tight. Don’t let the bed bugs bite. @FranceRugby 💋' Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) October 15, 2023
Don't worry hosts. Frans is still in the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/w7kAWyXQ67' RhymesWithRuck (@jwcoetzee) October 15, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : Mzansi’s hilarious reactions to the Springboks' quarter-final win against France
