Israel-Hamas war: 'This is a massive failure of the Israeli intelligence system'
Lester Kiewit interviews Carrie Keller-Lynn, political and legal correspondent for Times of Israel.
It's been just over week since one of the most catastrophic attacks on Israel in its history and there are no signs of a resolution.
Last week Saturday, Hamas launched a surprise attack which came after months of surging violence between Palestinians and Israelis.
Since then, hundreds have been killed, displaced and kidnapped.
In a short, unexpected address on Friday by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said "We are ensuring the continuation of the war, with more ammunition and weaponry coming to Israel… We will destroy Hamas, and we will win. It will take time, but we will end this war stronger than ever.”
This was followed by much disdain, with many questioning his leadership and the events that have occurred while under his responsibility, ultimately calling for his resignation.
While Netanyahu has been bearing the brunt, Keller-Lynn says that the war is the result of a failed Israeli intelligence system.
Whether or not a political change in government could see a pathway to peace, she says that Hamas has no intention of creating peace, but instead wants to see the wipe out of Jews in Israel and for it to be handed over to Hamas control.
RELATED: Expert explains Israeli intelligence after it missed Hamas plans to attack
RELATED: Israel-Hamas war: 'The issue stems from the oppression of Palestinians'
This is a massive failure of the Israel intelligence system.Carrie Keller-Lynn, political and legal correspondent – Times of Israel
The Hamas terrorist group is not asking for peace in the Middle East, this is not its demand...It is asking for the entire territory of Israel to be cleared of Jews and to be handed over to Hamas control.Carrie Keller-Lynn, political and legal correspondent – Times of Israel
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_104490158_holy-city-of-jerusalem-israel-vintage-picture.html
More from World
‘If Palestine was free, we’d all live in peace’
Former South African representative to Palestine, Raf Gangat, says that while he does not disagree that Israel has a right to defend itself, Palestine has a right to be free.Read More
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya
Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges.Read More
50 years ago oil was weaponized to inflict economic trauma – sound familiar?
Rising oil prices, surging inflation: The Arab embargo 50 years ago weaponized oil to inflict economic trauma.Read More
Expert explains Israeli intelligence after it missed Hamas plans to attack
A US counterterrorism expert explains how Israeli intelligence worksRead More
'The only place for Germany is side by side with Israel' - German Chancellor
Germany has offered military help to Israel after their declaration of war on Hamas.Read More
Aussie TikTok influencer charged for pretending to be a doctor
Before you ask, yes, she wore a stethoscope and scrubs.Read More
BBC refuses to call Hamas militants 'terrorists': 'It means you're taking sides'
The BBC has defended its decision not to describe Hamas militants as "terrorists" in coverage of the recent attacks in Israel.Read More
Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone to pay £652m in fraud case, escapes jail time
Bernie Ecclestone (92) failed to declare £400m of overseas assets to the governmentRead More
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst
Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war.Read More