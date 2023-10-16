Israel-Hamas war: 'This is a massive failure of the Israeli intelligence system'





Lester Kiewit interviews Carrie Keller-Lynn, political and legal correspondent for Times of Israel.

It's been just over week since one of the most catastrophic attacks on Israel in its history and there are no signs of a resolution.

Last week Saturday, Hamas launched a surprise attack which came after months of surging violence between Palestinians and Israelis.

Since then, hundreds have been killed, displaced and kidnapped.

In a short, unexpected address on Friday by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said "We are ensuring the continuation of the war, with more ammunition and weaponry coming to Israel… We will destroy Hamas, and we will win. It will take time, but we will end this war stronger than ever.”

This was followed by much disdain, with many questioning his leadership and the events that have occurred while under his responsibility, ultimately calling for his resignation.

While Netanyahu has been bearing the brunt, Keller-Lynn says that the war is the result of a failed Israeli intelligence system.

Whether or not a political change in government could see a pathway to peace, she says that Hamas has no intention of creating peace, but instead wants to see the wipe out of Jews in Israel and for it to be handed over to Hamas control.

This is a massive failure of the Israel intelligence system. Carrie Keller-Lynn, political and legal correspondent – Times of Israel

The Hamas terrorist group is not asking for peace in the Middle East, this is not its demand...It is asking for the entire territory of Israel to be cleared of Jews and to be handed over to Hamas control. Carrie Keller-Lynn, political and legal correspondent – Times of Israel

