The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Internet reacts to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's love life: 'We're tired of her'

16 October 2023 11:03 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Will Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith
celebrity news

Should celebs keep their love lives private? People don't seem to care anymore.

In an "exclusive" interview last week, Jada Pinkett Smith (52) said that her and her husband, Will Smith (55) have been separated since 2016 and do not plan to get divorced.

Pinkett Smith revealed these little tidbits to promote her latest tell-all book, 'Worthy'.

RELATED: WILL AND JADA PINKETT SMITH SEPARATED SINCE 2016 WITH NO PLANS TO DIVORCE

Pinkett Smith also went on to explain that she was "confused" when Smith punched Chris Rock at the Oscars in the name of his "wife" when they were separated at the time.

Before the slap, rumours about the couple's marriage made their way online after Pinkett Smith confessed her "entanglement" with artist August Alsina in 2020 on her Facebook Watch series, 'Red Table Talk'.

Pinkett Smith also revealed in past interviews that the love of her life was rapper, Tupac Shakur.

RELATED: 'WILL SMITH PRACTICES SELECTIVE OUTRAGE' - CHRIS ROCK’S FEELINGS ON SMITH'S SLAP

After these confessions, the internet is asking: WHY?!

Many internet users are asking why these confessions are being revealed now and whether this is the only PR angle there was.

Others noted that "no one cares" and some asked to be left out of this WhatsApp group.

People are also accusing Pinkett Smith of being tone deaf for releasing this while people are struggling with real-life issues and wars that are taking place.

People are also worried about Will Smith constantly being "embarrassed" by his wife - "someone check if he's okay" said one user.

@tenishdoop womp womp #willsmith #jadapinkettsmith #willsmithslap #willsmithdivorce #clown #fyp #fy #viral #floptok #flop #embarrassing #laugh #meme ♬ Clown behaviour - Therealtenish
@hearthis.pod Ep 2- The girls are fed up and defending Will Smith. Dont be shy, give us a listen #podcastclips #hearthis #jadapinkettsmith ♬ original sound - Hear This🎙️
@mobiwanyt_ #stitch with @Read Choi let’s start a new Whatsapp group. #jadapinkettsmith #willsmith #SAMA28 #trends #fyp #foryou #viral #tiktoksa #southafrica #funny #celebs #news #response #react ♬ original sound - MoBiWan
@tafnaz #fyp #tupac #viral #jadensmith #willowsmith #willsmith #jadapinkettsmith #funny #viral #latestnews ♬ original sound - TafNaz

And suddenly that Oscars slap makes sense... or does it?

@olivialilymarks This couple 😭 #jadapinkettsmith #willsmith #celebrity #actor #foryou #fyp #chrisrock ♬ original sound - Liv Marks | Celeb Interviewer
@boityyy_m Yoh, this woman is savage😭😭#bkmoreosele #jadapinkettsmith #willsmith ♬ original sound - Joseph Without Context
@majok104 She does not like that man😭 • • • #comedyvideo #jadapinkettsmith #willsmith #tupac #chrisrock #explore #reels #viral #tiktok #instagramreels #for #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #australia ♬ original sound - Fresh ‘Freezy’ Magiĉ

While celebs' love lives used to be something the public cared about - it seems that the public wants celebs to keep their private lives, private - or is it the celeb in question?


This article first appeared on KFM : Internet reacts to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's love life: 'We're tired of her'




