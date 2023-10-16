Internet reacts to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's love life: 'We're tired of her'
In an "exclusive" interview last week, Jada Pinkett Smith (52) said that her and her husband, Will Smith (55) have been separated since 2016 and do not plan to get divorced.
Pinkett Smith revealed these little tidbits to promote her latest tell-all book, 'Worthy'.
Pinkett Smith also went on to explain that she was "confused" when Smith punched Chris Rock at the Oscars in the name of his "wife" when they were separated at the time.
Before the slap, rumours about the couple's marriage made their way online after Pinkett Smith confessed her "entanglement" with artist August Alsina in 2020 on her Facebook Watch series, 'Red Table Talk'.
Pinkett Smith also revealed in past interviews that the love of her life was rapper, Tupac Shakur.
After these confessions, the internet is asking: WHY?!
Many internet users are asking why these confessions are being revealed now and whether this is the only PR angle there was.
Others noted that "no one cares" and some asked to be left out of this WhatsApp group.
People are also accusing Pinkett Smith of being tone deaf for releasing this while people are struggling with real-life issues and wars that are taking place.
People are also worried about Will Smith constantly being "embarrassed" by his wife - "someone check if he's okay" said one user.
And suddenly that Oscars slap makes sense... or does it?
While celebs' love lives used to be something the public cared about - it seems that the public wants celebs to keep their private lives, private - or is it the celeb in question?
