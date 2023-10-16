Public Interest SA launches Whistleblowers Awards to celebrate brave individuals
Lester Kiewit interviews Tebogo Khaas, Chairperson of Public Interest SA.
If it weren't for brave whistleblowers, we would not have been able to expose the depths of corruption and state capture in this country.
Khaas notes that people are often encouraged to speak up, however they aren't given resources such as legal and physical protection to help them and their families deal with the repercussions that might follow.
Some of these brave men and women have paid with their lives and while only some are mentioned in the media, Public Interest SA wants all of these heroes officially recognised with a pioneering series of awards.
Categories include: civil society, champion, investigative journalism excellence, corporate whistleblower guardian, and fallen heroes of integrity.
Khaas says that a safe environment needs to be made available for these individuals, to allow for them to speak up and feel safe doing so.
The ceremony will be held at the end of October.
https://t.co/xcf16mIyLT pic.twitter.com/PFCAZLTA3P' Public Interest SA (@propublicaSA) October 13, 2023
RELATED: Would paying whistleblowers help bring corruption to an end in South Africa?
The decision one individual makes to blow the whistle on wrongdoing is often daunting and invites negative social and workplace consequences for the whistleblower.Tebogo Khaas, Chairperson – Public Interest SA
Whistleblowing at a local community level is something that is difficult because people aren't protected...People are afraid to speak because once you speak there is no protection.Tebogo Khaas, Chairperson – Public Interest SA
We need people to be able to speak out and have a safe environment to be able to do that.Tebogo Khaas, Chairperson – Public Interest SA
Source : Pexel: Nataliya Vaitkevich
