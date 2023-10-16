Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’
The France versus South Africa Rugby World Cup quarter-final match was a showstopper from start to finish.
While the Springboks took the narrow 28–29 win, it was a brilliant game all-round.
Speaking to Lester Kiewit from France, Robert Marawa says both teams fought to the very end, and it was a shame that one of these teams had to bow out in the end.
It was a ding-dong battle. I never thought it would last up until the time break.Robert Marawa, sports broadcaster
Marawa adds that while the atmosphere in the stadium was one of a kind, there were a few challenges.
Several fans were singing and yelling when the likes of Handrè Pollard lined up to kick and when Eben Etzebeth returned from the sin bin.
Yet, when they are equally trying to go for a penalty or conversion, we are then expected to keep quiet. So, there were a lot of inconsistencies in that. It almost reminded me of the day before, Ireland and New Zealand, where they (Irish supporters) were disrespectful towards the Haka… and they got what they got at the end of the day.Robert Marawa, sports broadcaster
In the end, the home crowd did not prove to be a problem for the Springboks.
South Africa will be in action again on Saturday (21 October) when they take on England in the semi-finals.
Listen to the discussion below:
(We apologise for the inconsistency in audio)
