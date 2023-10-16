[WATCH] FUNNY! Uber driver pranks passenger who lost his phone
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
This viral video shows an Uber driver pranking a passenger who forgot his iPhone in the car.
As a prank, the driver posed as a pawnshop owner and offered to sell the phone back to the passenger for R2000.
The driver didn't answer calls at first, but eventually returned the phone.
pt 2 😹😹😹 ...he returned it to the owner pic.twitter.com/7urMEH5lvX' Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) October 15, 2023
