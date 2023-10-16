Top hiking spots in Cape Town for spectacular sunrises, sunsets and views





From walking to steep hikes - these spots are great for beginners or avid hikers.

Platteklip Gorge

Start: Tafelberg Road

End: Upper Cableway Station

Duration: Around three hours (one-way) - fit people have been known to run up the trail in an hour

Tips: Platteklip is best avoided on a hot day. Bring a hat, sunblock, and a warm windproof jacket (it can be cold on the summit, even in midsummer).

Pet-friendly? Not recommended, as they struggle in the heat (and can’t ride in the cable car)

Maclear’s Beacon

Maclear’s Beacon is the official highest point on Table Mountain (1 088m)

Start: Upper Cableway Station

End: Maclear’s Beacon

Duration: Two hours (there and back)

Tips: There is a short section of rocky steps on the edge of the mountain that needs to be negotiated using chains and handholds. This area is not recommended in cloudy or misty weather, as it becomes disorientating and more difficult to find your way. You can take the cable car up or down.

Pet-friendly: No

Lion's Head

Next to Table Mountain lies Lion’s Head.

At 669m, it offers magnificent 360-degree views of the city, Table Mountain, the Twelve Apostles, Table Bay, and the Atlantic Seaboard.

Start + end: Signal Hill Drive, at the base of Forestry Road

Duration: 2 – 3 hours (up and down)

Tips: The hiking area's been refurbished so expect some stable ladders

Dog-friendly: No

Devil's Peak

Connected to Table Mountain is Devil's Peak, you can take The Saddle from Table Mountain to ascend to the peak’s summit at 1 000 metres and be rewarded with incredible panoramic views.

Start to end: There are also three possible paths, with the Tafelberg Road route (2.8km) best suited for beginners. The Mowbray Ridge route (5km), which starts at Rhodes Memorial, is a more tricky ascent, traversing the Knife Edge; the Newlands Ravine route (3.9km) is challenging but well-shaded by a beautiful indigenous forest.

Duration: 4 – 5 hours

Tips: Bring a jacket, it gets gusty up top! The strong, icy winds can cause a drop in temperature of 10˚C.

Dog-friendly: Yes

Kasteelspoort

The 6.5km Kasteelspoort Trail is an alternative western access to the top of Table Mountain along a section of the Twelve Apostles.

Start: On the Pipe Track (via the Theresa Avenue jeep track above Camps Bay); turn left once on the track to access the signposted trailhead.

End: Top of Table Mountain

Duration: 4 – 5 hours

Tips: The hike is largely exposed to the sun and can be challenging, so not for novices without a guide. Beware of Table Mountain’s infamous cloudy ‘tablecloth’ moving in and covering the summit.

Pet-friendly: No

The Pipe Track

This 6km trail is along the western side of Table Mountain.

Start + end: Parking lot at the junction of Tafelberg and Kloof Nek Roads

Duration: 4 hours (there and back)

Tips: The Pipe Track can be tough on hot days, as large portions of it are exposed to the afternoon sun. There are a number of trails that lead off the Pipe Track, but these should not be attempted without a mountain guide.

Pet-friendly: No

Tranquillity Cracks

The Cracks are a number of caves, caverns and thin slits in the rocks on the Twelve Apostles side of Table Mountain that takes you on a 6km hike.

Start + end: Theresa Avenue entrance to the Pipe Track above Camps Bay

Duration: 5 hours

Tips: Many hikers use the nearby Kasteelspoort Trail (see above) to get back down

Pet-friendly: No

Skeleton Gorge

This 7km hike basically takes you from one side of Table Mountain to the other.

Start: Fragrance Garden, Kirstenbosch Gardens, Newlands

End: Maclear’s Beacon

Duration: 2-3 hours - depending on your fitness level

Tips: Avoid this route during and after heavy rainfall. To enter Kirstenbosch, there'll be an entry fee.

Pet-friendly: No

Constantia Nek to Kirstenbosch

Walk 6km on a path along the eastern slopes of Table Mountain with a few uphills in the beginning and downhill at the end.

Along the way you’ll see the greenery of the Cecilia Forest, cross several streams over wooden bridges, pass lush ravines and gorges hiding waterfalls, and have an aerial perspective over the Constantia Winelands and Kirstenbosch, and views of False Bay.

Start: Constantia Nek parking area, off Rhodes Drive

End: Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden

Duration: 2 – 3 hours

Pet-friendly: yes

Chapman’s Peak

A short 4.6km trail (up and down) offers road trippers the opportunity to stretch their legs and really take in the scenery.

Start + end: Chapman’s Peak Drive turnaround-point toll booth

Duration: 2 – 3 hours

Tips: Get a free day pass at the toll booth for parking and access to the hiking trail – the pass is valid from 6am – 8pm (summer) or 7am – 6.30pm (winter).

Pet-friendly: Yes

Elephant’s Eye Cave

Hike up 5km of the Constantiaberg while taking in all the fynbos-smothered wilderness.

Start + end: Silvermine Dam parking area, Silvermine Reserve (Gate 1), Ou Kaapse Weg (M3)

Duration: 2 hours

Tips: There is an entrance fee at the gate.

Pet-friendly: Yes

Noordhoek Peak

A 7km loop hike, you’ll head past the Silvermine dam wall and steadily up, up, up on a wide gravel track, each gain in elevation offering increasingly better views over the Peninsula – from Muizenberg and Zandvlei to Fish Hoek, Simon’s Town and Noordhoek-Kommetjie’s stretch of beautiful white beach.

Start + end: Silvermine Dam, Silvermine Reserve (Gate 1), Ou Kaapse Weg (M3)

Duration: 2.5 – 3 hours

Tips: The peak is quite exposed and can be windy, so take care. Mountain-biking is allowed.

Pet-friendly: Yes

Silvermine River Walk

Start + end: Entrance gate parking area, Silvermine Reserve (Gate 1), Ou Kaapse Weg (M3)

Duration: Around 2 hours

Tips: You can braai at the reserve. There is an entrance fee to the reserve

Pet-friendly: Yes

Tygerberg Nature Reserve

A 3.6km hidden trail that's filled with diverse fauna and flora!

Start + end: Info Centre at Tygerberg Nature Reserve, Totius Street, Welgemoed

Duration: Varies, from 380m to 3.6km

Tips: There is a wheelchair-friendly trail, close to the picnic area. Wear lots of sunblock, limited shady areas are available.

Pet-friendly: No

Blaauwberg Nature Reserve

A Provincial Heritage site with two hiking trails – the 4.4km Coastal Dune Trail is open to the public.

You can also enjoy a beachside picnic or braai at Eerste Steen after your hike.

Start + end: Enviro Centre at Eerstesteen Resort, Otto du Plessis Drive (M14), just outside Bloubergstrand

Duration: 1.5 hours

Tips: There's an entry fee to enter Eerste Steen.

Pet-friendly: No

As with all hikes, keep your valuables close, practice safety, wear your sunscreen and don't forget your water!

