Top hiking spots in Cape Town for spectacular sunrises, sunsets and views

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cage-free farming: ‘Chickens need to be free to fly like Kolbe’ The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) is calling for a switch to cage-free farming. 16 October 2023 12:23 PM
Concerns rise as 31% uncounted in Census 2022 compared to 14.6% in Census 2011 This means that about a third of people and households in South Africa were not counted. 16 October 2023 12:13 PM
Public Interest SA launches Whistleblowers Awards to celebrate brave individuals The ceremony will be held at the end of October. 16 October 2023 11:16 AM
View all Local
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi... 16 October 2023 3:01 PM
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their... 12 October 2023 9:30 PM
View all Politics
When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen? Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road. 12 October 2023 8:21 PM
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged... 12 October 2023 8:05 PM
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentiall... 12 October 2023 7:22 PM
View all Business
World Restart a Heart Day: What to do if someone’s heart stops 16 October is World Restart a Heart Day, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of learning life-saving skills. 16 October 2023 3:05 PM
[PICS] Impawsible? Fat Bear Week names winner 'thicker than a bowl of oatmeal' Yes, this is a competition in the US and a mamma bear won. 16 October 2023 2:56 PM
How to achieve healthy balance in a busy life: ‘It’s about being intentional’ When life becomes busy and stressful, it can be challenging to find balance. 16 October 2023 1:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’ "I never thought it would last up until the time break." 16 October 2023 10:41 AM
We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October. 16 October 2023 12:09 AM
France reacts to narrow defeat by South Africa, ending host nation's dream French team manager Raphael Ibanez reacts following their 29-28 defeat by South Africa at Stade de France on Sunday (15 October). 15 October 2023 11:47 PM
View all Sport
Netflix to open new retail stores Don’t expect a ‘Blockbuster’ or ‘Mr. Video’ revival just yet. 16 October 2023 2:44 PM
Michael Caine announces his retirement from acting after seven decades After seven decades, 160 films, veteran actor Michael Caine is putting down his script. 16 October 2023 1:33 PM
Internet reacts to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's love life: 'We're tired of her' Should celebs keep their love lives private? People don't seem to care anymore. 16 October 2023 11:03 AM
View all Entertainment
‘If Palestine was free, we’d all live in peace’ Former South African representative to Palestine, Raf Gangat, says that while he does not disagree that Israel has a right to defe... 16 October 2023 11:38 AM
Israel-Hamas war: 'This is a massive failure of the Israeli intelligence system' Times of Israel's political and legal correspondent Carrie Keller-Lynn says Hamas does not want peace in the Middle East. 16 October 2023 10:05 AM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
View all World
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Top hiking spots in Cape Town for spectacular sunrises, sunsets and views

16 October 2023 1:05 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape Town hiking

It's getting warmer and that means doing more things outside, if you're a walker or hiker - these spots are worth ROUTE-ING for!

From walking to steep hikes - these spots are great for beginners or avid hikers.

RELATED: STEENBRAS RIVER GORGE/CRYSTAL POOLS CLOSED FOR 2023/2024 HIKING SEASON

Platteklip Gorge

Start: Tafelberg Road

End: Upper Cableway Station

Duration: Around three hours (one-way) - fit people have been known to run up the trail in an hour

Tips: Platteklip is best avoided on a hot day. Bring a hat, sunblock, and a warm windproof jacket (it can be cold on the summit, even in midsummer).

Pet-friendly? Not recommended, as they struggle in the heat (and can’t ride in the cable car)

Maclear’s Beacon

Maclear’s Beacon is the official highest point on Table Mountain (1 088m)

Start: Upper Cableway Station

End: Maclear’s Beacon

Duration: Two hours (there and back)

Tips: There is a short section of rocky steps on the edge of the mountain that needs to be negotiated using chains and handholds. This area is not recommended in cloudy or misty weather, as it becomes disorientating and more difficult to find your way. You can take the cable car up or down.

Pet-friendly: No

Lion's Head

Next to Table Mountain lies Lion’s Head.

At 669m, it offers magnificent 360-degree views of the city, Table Mountain, the Twelve Apostles, Table Bay, and the Atlantic Seaboard.

Start + end: Signal Hill Drive, at the base of Forestry Road

Duration: 2 – 3 hours (up and down)

Tips: The hiking area's been refurbished so expect some stable ladders

Dog-friendly: No

Devil's Peak

RELATED: 2 OF WORLD'S 35 BEST HIKING SPOTS ARE IN THE WESTERN CAPE, SAYS US TRAVEL FIRM

Connected to Table Mountain is Devil's Peak, you can take The Saddle from Table Mountain to ascend to the peak’s summit at 1 000 metres and be rewarded with incredible panoramic views.

Start to end: There are also three possible paths, with the Tafelberg Road route (2.8km) best suited for beginners. The Mowbray Ridge route (5km), which starts at Rhodes Memorial, is a more tricky ascent, traversing the Knife Edge; the Newlands Ravine route (3.9km) is challenging but well-shaded by a beautiful indigenous forest.

Duration: 4 – 5 hours

Tips: Bring a jacket, it gets gusty up top! The strong, icy winds can cause a drop in temperature of 10˚C.

Dog-friendly: Yes

Kasteelspoort

The 6.5km Kasteelspoort Trail is an alternative western access to the top of Table Mountain along a section of the Twelve Apostles.

Start: On the Pipe Track (via the Theresa Avenue jeep track above Camps Bay); turn left once on the track to access the signposted trailhead.

End: Top of Table Mountain

Duration: 4 – 5 hours

Tips: The hike is largely exposed to the sun and can be challenging, so not for novices without a guide. Beware of Table Mountain’s infamous cloudy ‘tablecloth’ moving in and covering the summit.

Pet-friendly: No

The Pipe Track

This 6km trail is along the western side of Table Mountain.

Start + end: Parking lot at the junction of Tafelberg and Kloof Nek Roads

Duration: 4 hours (there and back)

Tips: The Pipe Track can be tough on hot days, as large portions of it are exposed to the afternoon sun. There are a number of trails that lead off the Pipe Track, but these should not be attempted without a mountain guide.

Pet-friendly: No

Tranquillity Cracks

The Cracks are a number of caves, caverns and thin slits in the rocks on the Twelve Apostles side of Table Mountain that takes you on a 6km hike.

Start + end: Theresa Avenue entrance to the Pipe Track above Camps Bay

Duration: 5 hours

Tips: Many hikers use the nearby Kasteelspoort Trail (see above) to get back down

Pet-friendly: No

Skeleton Gorge

RELATED: UNLOCK THE CAPE: GO FOR A HIKE AT CAPE NATURE'S KOGELBERG NATURE RESERVE

This 7km hike basically takes you from one side of Table Mountain to the other.

Start: Fragrance Garden, Kirstenbosch Gardens, Newlands

End: Maclear’s Beacon

Duration: 2-3 hours - depending on your fitness level

Tips: Avoid this route during and after heavy rainfall. To enter Kirstenbosch, there'll be an entry fee.

Pet-friendly: No

Constantia Nek to Kirstenbosch

Walk 6km on a path along the eastern slopes of Table Mountain with a few uphills in the beginning and downhill at the end.

Along the way you’ll see the greenery of the Cecilia Forest, cross several streams over wooden bridges, pass lush ravines and gorges hiding waterfalls, and have an aerial perspective over the Constantia Winelands and Kirstenbosch, and views of False Bay.

Start: Constantia Nek parking area, off Rhodes Drive

End: Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden

Duration: 2 – 3 hours

Pet-friendly: yes

Chapman’s Peak

A short 4.6km trail (up and down) offers road trippers the opportunity to stretch their legs and really take in the scenery.

Start + end: Chapman’s Peak Drive turnaround-point toll booth

Duration: 2 – 3 hours

Tips: Get a free day pass at the toll booth for parking and access to the hiking trail – the pass is valid from 6am – 8pm (summer) or 7am – 6.30pm (winter).

Pet-friendly: Yes

Elephant’s Eye Cave

Hike up 5km of the Constantiaberg while taking in all the fynbos-smothered wilderness.

Start + end: Silvermine Dam parking area, Silvermine Reserve (Gate 1), Ou Kaapse Weg (M3)

Duration: 2 hours

Tips: There is an entrance fee at the gate.

Pet-friendly: Yes

Noordhoek Peak

A 7km loop hike, you’ll head past the Silvermine dam wall and steadily up, up, up on a wide gravel track, each gain in elevation offering increasingly better views over the Peninsula – from Muizenberg and Zandvlei to Fish Hoek, Simon’s Town and Noordhoek-Kommetjie’s stretch of beautiful white beach.

Start + end: Silvermine Dam, Silvermine Reserve (Gate 1), Ou Kaapse Weg (M3)

Duration: 2.5 – 3 hours

Tips: The peak is quite exposed and can be windy, so take care. Mountain-biking is allowed.

Pet-friendly: Yes

Silvermine River Walk

Start + end: Entrance gate parking area, Silvermine Reserve (Gate 1), Ou Kaapse Weg (M3)

Duration: Around 2 hours

Tips: You can braai at the reserve. There is an entrance fee to the reserve

Pet-friendly: Yes

Tygerberg Nature Reserve

A 3.6km hidden trail that's filled with diverse fauna and flora!

Start + end: Info Centre at Tygerberg Nature Reserve, Totius Street, Welgemoed

Duration: Varies, from 380m to 3.6km

Tips: There is a wheelchair-friendly trail, close to the picnic area. Wear lots of sunblock, limited shady areas are available.

Pet-friendly: No

Blaauwberg Nature Reserve

A Provincial Heritage site with two hiking trails – the 4.4km Coastal Dune Trail is open to the public.

You can also enjoy a beachside picnic or braai at Eerste Steen after your hike.

Start + end: Enviro Centre at Eerstesteen Resort, Otto du Plessis Drive (M14), just outside Bloubergstrand

Duration: 1.5 hours

Tips: There's an entry fee to enter Eerste Steen.

Pet-friendly: No

As with all hikes, keep your valuables close, practice safety, wear your sunscreen and don't forget your water!


This article first appeared on KFM : Top hiking spots in Cape Town for spectacular sunrises, sunsets and views




16 October 2023 1:05 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape Town hiking

More from Lifestyle

picture: mikesaran/123rf.com

World Restart a Heart Day: What to do if someone’s heart stops

16 October 2023 3:05 PM

16 October is World Restart a Heart Day, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of learning life-saving skills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from X

[PICS] Impawsible? Fat Bear Week names winner 'thicker than a bowl of oatmeal'

16 October 2023 2:56 PM

Yes, this is a competition in the US and a mamma bear won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© 4pmproduction/123rf.com

How to achieve healthy balance in a busy life: ‘It’s about being intentional’

16 October 2023 1:59 PM

When life becomes busy and stressful, it can be challenging to find balance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Love WINS! Lobola negotiations go well for a mixed race couple

16 October 2023 12:04 PM

Have you dated or married someone from a different race?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] FUNNY! Uber driver pranks passenger who lost his phone

16 October 2023 11:49 AM

Did you ever forget your belongings in an Uber and manage to retrieve them?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

All pets have different ways of showing affection. Embrace yours this Love your Pet Day. Picture: pixabay.com

Take a meow-ment to celebrate Global Cat Day (today) with some PURRFECT videos

16 October 2023 9:11 AM

These will leave you feline good!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amagwinya vs croissant. Photo: X/@DonovanGoliath

Mzansi’s hilarious reactions to the Springboks' quarter-final win against France

16 October 2023 9:02 AM

Amagwinya or croissant?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

What is a 'delusionship'? These are the signs you're in one

15 October 2023 3:36 PM

This type of dating trend has gone viral on TikTok.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© thevisualsyouneed/123rf.com

The importance of financial planners and why you need one

15 October 2023 10:24 AM

Need help to manage your money and reach your future financial goals? Speak to a certified financial planner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

Do you suffer from workload anxiety? Here’s how to deal with it

15 October 2023 8:41 AM

Work-related stress can lead to burnout, physical health problems, and diminished job satisfaction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

55% of grade 6 teachers can only read at the level of a grade 4 pupil – report

Local

CoCT detectives continue to battle gang violence with 10 more people gunned down

Local

[PICS] Impawsible? Fat Bear Week names winner 'thicker than a bowl of oatmeal'

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal

16 October 2023 5:01 PM

CoCT detectives continue to battle gang violence with 10 more people gunned down

16 October 2023 4:50 PM

Senzo Meyiwa murder: Defence bolsters its team as trial intensifies

16 October 2023 4:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA