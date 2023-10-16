‘If Palestine was free, we’d all live in peace’
Lester Kiewit speaks to Raf Gangat, former South African representative to Palestine and co-founder of Ram FM.
Israel declared war after a surprise attack from Hamas militants just over a week ago.
This came after months of growing tensions between Israel and Palestine, and decades of conflict.
Since the attack, hundreds have been killed, kidnapped and displaced, with immense suffering on both sides.
The world has been divided on the war with both sides receiving support and condemnation from various parties.
RELATED: Israel-Hamas war: 'This is a massive failure of the Israeli intelligence system'
Gangat co-founded Ram FM in 2007, a station that was inspired by Radio 702, to create a space for dialogue between the two vastly opposing sides.
He says that providing non-biased news and space for communication for all narratives, plays a role in resolving tensions and finding a middle ground.
We remembered what Madiba said: ‘for when the talking starts the fighting stops.’Raf Gangat, Former South African Representative to Palestine/Co-founder - Ram FM
When walls were being built to separate the two people, we were creating a bridge to create a sense of understanding.Raf Gangat, Former South African Representative to Palestine/Co-founder - Ram FM
RELATED: Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst
He adds that there are many different narratives that are coming forward, but we need to address the reality.
Gangat says that while he does not disagree that Israel has a right to defend itself, Palestine has a right to be free.
What is happening in Gaza right now is a genocide.Raf Gangat, Former South African Representative to Palestine/Co-founder - Ram FM
If the Palestinians were free, Israel will not have a right to defend itself anymore and we would all live in peace.Raf Gangat, Former South African Representative to Palestine/Co-founder - Ram FM
He adds that the whole world needs to come forward and work to find a solution to end the violence from a neutral perspective.
We cannot keep pointing fingers at each other.Raf Gangat, Former South African Representative to Palestine/Co-founder - Ram FM
Listen to the interview above for more.
