



Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Have you proposed marriage? How were the negotiations during Lobola?

The family of a man from an African culture went to negotiate for a lobola at his fiancée's home.

This bride-to-be (Laura) did such a great job researching how to present herself to her in-laws.

In the comment section, the woman was praised for how she conducted herself and for wearing a skirt and scarf.

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Love WINS! Lobola negotiations go well for a mixed race couple