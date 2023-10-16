Streaming issues? Report here
Michael Caine announces his retirement from acting after seven decades

16 October 2023 1:33 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Michael Caine

After seven decades, 160 films, veteran actor Michael Caine is putting down his script.

British actor Sir Michael Caine has confirmed that he will be retiring from acting following the release of his latest film.

The 90-year-old veteran actor bowed out after his final film ‘The Great Escaper’ was released on 6 October.

Speaking to BBC Radio, Caine said he consistently put off retirement but it was time.

"I keep saying I'm going to retire. Well, I am now… The only parts I'm liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85.”

"They're not going to be the lead. You don't have leading men at 90, you're going to have young handsome boys and girls. So I thought, I might as well leave with all this."

In ‘The Great Escaper' Caine plays a real-life World War II British veteran who made headlines in 2014 for escaping from an elderly residential care home.

This latest release marks Caine’s 160th film during his seven-decade career.

His filmography includes the likes of ‘Zulu’, ‘The Italian Job’, ‘Interstellar’, and the ‘The Dark Knight’ franchise.

He is a six-time Oscar nominee who has won two Academy Awards, several Golden Globes, and British Academy Film Awards.

Caine was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth in 2000.


This article first appeared on 947 : Michael Caine announces his retirement from acting after seven decades




16 October 2023 1:33 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Michael Caine

