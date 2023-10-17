'It's important for youth to have agency to talk about things that affect them'
Pippa Hudson interviews Cynthia Nyongesa, Postgrad International Law student at the University of Cape Town.
Nyongesa was shortlisted for the Chegg.org Global Student Prize, which recognises extraordinary achievements by young students who are reshaping the world for the better.
With a focus on children's rights in Kenya, Nyongesa has spent her time fighting for the rights of women and youth by addressing issues such as female genital mutilation (FGM) and the side effects that come with it, sexual and emotional workplace abuse and education for youth.
It [FGM] takes away your sense of empowerment, your ability to earn an income, your ability to access.Cynthia Nyongesa, Postgrad International Law student – University of Cape Town
She's since spent eight years advocating for the right to education, hosting workshops and training for children while working as a Unicef advocate in communication and advocacy, lobbying for funds for youth and gender projects, helping guide the Kenyan government in legal reform such as the Children’s Bill.
Nyongesa describes this as one of her greatest accomplishments.
She says that it's vital for women to have access to spaces, whether that be education or employment.
She adds that the youth, their voices and views need to be heard and valued in all spaces of life.
It's very important for us as young people to have agency to talk about the things that affect us.Cynthia Nyongesa, Postgrad International Law student – University of Cape Town
I started asking myself how I can make a change in society and law just became the perfect fit to do that.Cynthia Nyongesa, Postgrad International Law student – University of Cape Town
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING!
When looking at service delivery in the country, this may come as no surprise.Read More
Are SA's citrus exports being ‘targeted’ with false moth parasite fears?
Our local citrus exports have been under strain due to the false moth parasite.Read More
Enough is Enough! Genoeg is Genoeg! Kwanele! CoCT starts anti-extortion project
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says there's been a noticeable uptick in extortion incidents at construction sites in the city.Read More
Two state solution for Palestine 'practically impossible' - Naledi Pandor
Pandor says in order for there to be a two-state solution, there would have to be a reversal of the occupation of Palestine.Read More
Happy 78th birthday, Graça Machel!
The former First Lady of South Africa turns 78 years old today. Here are some things you might not have known about her.Read More
SAPS is down more than 8000 detectives since 2016
The number of detectives in the South African Police Service has dropped by more than 8000 in the last 6 years.Read More
A CRAZY amount of food is wasted instead of donated in SA every year
10 million tonnes of food goes to waste every year, affecting so many South Africans.Read More
SAPS detectives continue to battle gang violence with 10 more people gunned down
South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Andrè Traut said they suspect that the Nyanga shootings could be linked to extortionists or a retaliation attack.Read More
55% of grade 6 teachers can only read at the level of a grade 4 pupil – report
"20% of kids are being taught by teachers who actually understand the Maths at their level."Read More