CoCT detectives continue to battle gang violence with 10 more people gunned down
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police detectives have their hands full following another bloody weekend in Cape Town where at least 10 people have been killed.
Four people were killed in Manenberg on Saturday in gang-related shootings.
Two people were also shot and killed in Bishop Lavis on Saturday while two others were left injured.
Then on Sunday, three men were killed in a shooting incident close to the Nyanga Police Station.
READ: Suspected criminal mastermind arrested in Cape Town - SAPS
South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Andrè Traut said they suspect that the Nyanga shootings could be linked to extortionists or a retaliation attack.
"The three yet-to-be-identified victims were ambushed by their killers at around 4pm in Ntlangano Crescent and killed on the scene. One of the victims was found inside his white Toyota Avanza, one next to the vehicle and one in a tailoring business operating from a container in the street."
Meanwhile, another Saps spokesperson Wesley Twigg said sporadic shooting has also been reported in the Steenberg area.
"Steenberg police deployed additional members to Lavender Hill - where sporadic shooting incidents were reported. Saps and other law enforcement agencies will remain in the area to monitor the situation."
This article first appeared on EWN : CoCT detectives continue to battle gang violence with 10 more people gunned down
Source : Winnie Theletsane/EWN
