CoCT detectives continue to battle gang violence with 10 more people gunned down

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cage-free farming: ‘Chickens need to be free to fly like Kolbe’ The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) is calling for a switch to cage-free farming. 16 October 2023 12:23 PM
Concerns rise as 31% uncounted in Census 2022 compared to 14.6% in Census 2011 This means that about a third of people and households in South Africa were not counted. 16 October 2023 12:13 PM
Public Interest SA launches Whistleblowers Awards to celebrate brave individuals The ceremony will be held at the end of October. 16 October 2023 11:16 AM
View all Local
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi... 16 October 2023 3:01 PM
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
Mantashe’s fixation on NGO funding a pretext to undermine civil society - Outa The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has lashed out after Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's call for NGOs to publicly disclose their... 12 October 2023 9:30 PM
View all Politics
When will the promised self-driving car revolution actually happen? Bruce Whitfield talks to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck about the delay in getting autonomous vehicles onto the road. 12 October 2023 8:21 PM
Coal smuggling syndicate bust across 5 provinces, with Sars leading the charge A huge inter-governmental search and seizure operation has been carried out to 'break the back' of a criminal syndicate of alleged... 12 October 2023 8:05 PM
'Lethal cocktail' of issues hampering economy needs urgent govt action - CGCSA The Consumer Goods Council of SA has warned that the cost of loadshedding, failing infrastructure and rising poverty is potentiall... 12 October 2023 7:22 PM
View all Business
World Restart a Heart Day: What to do if someone’s heart stops 16 October is World Restart a Heart Day, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of learning life-saving skills. 16 October 2023 3:05 PM
[PICS] Impawsible? Fat Bear Week names winner 'thicker than a bowl of oatmeal' Yes, this is a competition in the US and a mamma bear won. 16 October 2023 2:56 PM
How to achieve healthy balance in a busy life: ‘It’s about being intentional’ When life becomes busy and stressful, it can be challenging to find balance. 16 October 2023 1:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’ "I never thought it would last up until the time break." 16 October 2023 10:41 AM
We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October. 16 October 2023 12:09 AM
France reacts to narrow defeat by South Africa, ending host nation's dream French team manager Raphael Ibanez reacts following their 29-28 defeat by South Africa at Stade de France on Sunday (15 October). 15 October 2023 11:47 PM
View all Sport
Netflix to open new retail stores Don’t expect a ‘Blockbuster’ or ‘Mr. Video’ revival just yet. 16 October 2023 2:44 PM
Michael Caine announces his retirement from acting after seven decades After seven decades, 160 films, veteran actor Michael Caine is putting down his script. 16 October 2023 1:33 PM
Internet reacts to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's love life: 'We're tired of her' Should celebs keep their love lives private? People don't seem to care anymore. 16 October 2023 11:03 AM
View all Entertainment
‘If Palestine was free, we’d all live in peace’ Former South African representative to Palestine, Raf Gangat, says that while he does not disagree that Israel has a right to defe... 16 October 2023 11:38 AM
Israel-Hamas war: 'This is a massive failure of the Israeli intelligence system' Times of Israel's political and legal correspondent Carrie Keller-Lynn says Hamas does not want peace in the Middle East. 16 October 2023 10:05 AM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
View all World
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

CoCT detectives continue to battle gang violence with 10 more people gunned down

16 October 2023 2:50 PM
by Ntuthuzelo Nene
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Cape Town gang violence

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Andrè Traut said they suspect that the Nyanga shootings could be linked to extortionists or a retaliation attack.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police detectives have their hands full following another bloody weekend in Cape Town where at least 10 people have been killed.

Four people were killed in Manenberg on Saturday in gang-related shootings.

Two people were also shot and killed in Bishop Lavis on Saturday while two others were left injured.

Then on Sunday, three men were killed in a shooting incident close to the Nyanga Police Station.

READ: Suspected criminal mastermind arrested in Cape Town - SAPS

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Andrè Traut said they suspect that the Nyanga shootings could be linked to extortionists or a retaliation attack.

"The three yet-to-be-identified victims were ambushed by their killers at around 4pm in Ntlangano Crescent and killed on the scene. One of the victims was found inside his white Toyota Avanza, one next to the vehicle and one in a tailoring business operating from a container in the street."

Meanwhile, another Saps spokesperson Wesley Twigg said sporadic shooting has also been reported in the Steenberg area.

"Steenberg police deployed additional members to Lavender Hill - where sporadic shooting incidents were reported. Saps and other law enforcement agencies will remain in the area to monitor the situation."


This article first appeared on EWN : CoCT detectives continue to battle gang violence with 10 more people gunned down




16 October 2023 2:50 PM
by Ntuthuzelo Nene
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Cape Town gang violence

More from Local

Picture: © gastas/123rf.com

A CRAZY amount of food is wasted instead of donated in SA every year

16 October 2023 4:54 PM

10 million tonnes of food goes to waste every year, affecting so many South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Classroom / Picture: aylessimages/123rf.com

55% of grade 6 teachers can only read at the level of a grade 4 pupil – report

16 October 2023 2:32 PM

"20% of kids are being taught by teachers who actually understand the Maths at their level."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Pablo Hidalgo/123rf

Cage-free farming: ‘Chickens need to be free to fly like Kolbe’

16 October 2023 12:23 PM

The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) is calling for a switch to cage-free farming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele (right) joined the StatsSA team in Cape Town on 2 February 2022 for the start of the national census. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

Concerns rise as 31% uncounted in Census 2022 compared to 14.6% in Census 2011

16 October 2023 12:13 PM

This means that about a third of people and households in South Africa were not counted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Awards / Pexel: Nataliya Vaitkevich

Public Interest SA launches Whistleblowers Awards to celebrate brave individuals

16 October 2023 11:16 AM

The ceremony will be held at the end of October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

svetjekolem/123rf

Cash-In-Transit robberies spiking, private security companies want army involved

16 October 2023 8:54 AM

From March 2023 until now, there have been over 100 incidents with 16 people dying and 50 left injured, says Fidelity CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

picture: trendobjects/123rf.com

SA Weather Service issues storm alerts for KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape

16 October 2023 7:26 AM

The SA Weather service cautioned the public in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape that the adverse weather poses a danger to lives and may lead to localised flooding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Here's how you can sponsor a child's education for an ENTIRE YEAR for only R444

15 October 2023 1:23 PM

NGO Afrika Tikkun Bambanani’s 444 campaign is aimed at getting as many underprivileged children as possible into an Early Childhood Development programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nordcry/123rf.com

Dust off those kites! The Cape Town Kite Festival is back

15 October 2023 10:27 AM

Crystal Orderson speaks about the Cape Town Kite Festival. Her guest is Wasima Fisher who’s the Social Work Manager at Cape Mental Health which is hosting the event at Melkbosstrand beach in Cape Town on Sunday, 29 October 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Karin Kortjie surprised Clarence Ford with a birthday song and cake live on air.

It's our 26th birthday today!

14 October 2023 9:21 AM

CapeTalk celebrates it's 26th birthday today - and continues its legacy of innovative, boundary-breaking radio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

55% of grade 6 teachers can only read at the level of a grade 4 pupil – report

Local

CoCT detectives continue to battle gang violence with 10 more people gunned down

Local

[PICS] Impawsible? Fat Bear Week names winner 'thicker than a bowl of oatmeal'

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal

16 October 2023 5:01 PM

CoCT detectives continue to battle gang violence with 10 more people gunned down

16 October 2023 4:50 PM

Senzo Meyiwa murder: Defence bolsters its team as trial intensifies

16 October 2023 4:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA