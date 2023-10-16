A CRAZY amount of food is wasted instead of donated in SA every year
John Perlman speaks to Andy du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodForward SA.
Food insecurity is a massive battle in the country, yet so much goes to waste while millions are hungry.
South Africa is one of the few countries that does not have a food donation policy to deal with surplus supplies.
FoodForward SA is fighting for government to update legislation around food waste to allow more excess food to be donated to those in need.
Du Plessis says that the biggest issue is that South Africa has no regulations governing food donations or food safety standards.
He says at this stage, they rely on the Consumer Protection Act which actually limits the likelihood of donations because it places strict liabilities on the donors.
As a result, manufactures would rather store food until it expires than risk donating.
It is crazy in a country such as ours where food insecurity is so rampant.Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FoodForward SA
Du Plessis says they have been working to put together food safety standards to increase donations by removing some of the liability placed on donors if food is donated in good faith.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : A CRAZY amount of food is wasted instead of donated in SA every year
