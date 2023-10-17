Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Ndlovu Youth Choir 'bringing the gees' with new album 'Celebrate'

17 October 2023 8:01 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Ndlovu Youth Choir

The Ndlovu Youth Choir has released their latest album, "Celebrate".

John Maytham speaks with Ralf Schmitt, Artistic Director of the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir started in 2009 as an after-school programme. Today, it is easily South Africa’s favourite choir.

The group rose to international fame in 2019 after appearing on America’s Got Talent.

Schmitt explains that the choir is all about uplifting the people of South Africa and the song they wrote called “Celebrate” is all about celebrating the good in our country.

RELATED: Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir

We just try to lift people’s spirits and bring the gees.

Ralf Schmitt, Artistic Director - Ndlovu Youth Choir.
Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Instagram
Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Instagram

The rest of the album features some South African classics and some international pop hits with an African twist.

In November, the Ndlovu Youth Choir will be setting off on an extensive tour of the United States while other international tours are in the works.

Listen to the interview for more.




More from Entertainment

Photo: Unsplash/Venti Views

Netflix to open new retail stores

16 October 2023 2:44 PM

Don’t expect a ‘Blockbuster’ or ‘Mr. Video’ revival just yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British actor, Michael Caine. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Manfred Werner

Michael Caine announces his retirement from acting after seven decades

16 October 2023 1:33 PM

After seven decades, 160 films, veteran actor Michael Caine is putting down his script.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com from Laurel Maryland, USA

Internet reacts to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's love life: 'We're tired of her'

16 October 2023 11:03 AM

Should celebs keep their love lives private? People don't seem to care anymore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late singer-songwriter, Michael Jackson. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Constru-centro

Michael Jackson's iconic 1984 leather jacket up for auction for R4M-R9M!

16 October 2023 9:49 AM

'You know this was Michael Jackson's?' Is something someone might say after buying this one and other music items in November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrabs from Instagram

Miss Universe makes history as two transgender women compete in beauty contest

16 October 2023 8:56 AM

Miss Portugal and Miss Netherlands are transgender women who will compete in the beauty contest for first time in history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The promotional poster for 'Boetie Boer' Photo courtesy: Showmax

New Showmax series unmasks Gqeberha serial killer 'Boetie Boer’

15 October 2023 11:46 AM

Crystal Orderson chats to Jasyn Howes, the director of the Showmax series Boetie Boer: Inside the Mind of A Monster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Queen Show Photo: PieterTourien.co.za

‘The Queen Show’ ready to rock you!

15 October 2023 9:18 AM

Crystal Orderson chats to Dirk Badenhorst who’s the director of the Mzansi Ballet Company’s ‘The Queen Show’. It’ll be on at Pieter Toerien’s Theatre on the Bay from October 25th to November 11th, 2023, and Montecasino Theatre from December 13th, 2023 to January 14th, 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixie Whip Source: Instagam @pixie.whip

SA musician Pixie Whip shows off her magical musical style

14 October 2023 12:21 PM

Crystal Orderson chats to South African musician Pixie Whip about her musical journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wikimedia Commons by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Bruce Willis loses verbal skills as dementia strips actor's "joie de vivre"

13 October 2023 2:35 PM

Moonlighting creator, Glenn Gordon Caron commented on Bruce Willis’ condition after regular visits with the actor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Africa Melane walks us through CapeTalk Classics venue at Cabo Beach!

13 October 2023 12:19 PM

Celebrate our 26th birthday with us on the 22 October from 4pm at the Cabo Beach Club!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

