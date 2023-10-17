Ndlovu Youth Choir 'bringing the gees' with new album 'Celebrate'
John Maytham speaks with Ralf Schmitt, Artistic Director of the Ndlovu Youth Choir.
The Ndlovu Youth Choir started in 2009 as an after-school programme. Today, it is easily South Africa’s favourite choir.
The group rose to international fame in 2019 after appearing on America’s Got Talent.
Schmitt explains that the choir is all about uplifting the people of South Africa and the song they wrote called “Celebrate” is all about celebrating the good in our country.
RELATED: Ndlovu Youth Choir expands with a second choir
We just try to lift people’s spirits and bring the gees.Ralf Schmitt, Artistic Director - Ndlovu Youth Choir.
The rest of the album features some South African classics and some international pop hits with an African twist.
In November, the Ndlovu Youth Choir will be setting off on an extensive tour of the United States while other international tours are in the works.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CnyCR5Oro4g/
