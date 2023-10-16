Hungry for change! End food (in)security by ending food wastage





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kay Hope, Research Analyst at Bank of America.

Food insecurity is a massive problem in South Africa and throughout the continent.

A large part of this is caused by excessive wastage of edible food products, which end up at landfill sites.

According to a study by the Shoprite Group, 1 in 5 South Africans don't know here there next meal will come from.

© photoman/123rf.com

Other factors contributing to food insecurity includes conflicts. The wars in Ukraine and the Middle East is already having an impact food security on a global scale.

Bank of America recently released a report which addresses the global food systems and how it needs urgent reforms to ensure a more sustainable, equitable and resilient future.

Kay Hope, Research Analyst at Bank of America a lot needs to change.

RELATED: A CRAZY amount of food is wasted instead of donated in SA every year

By 2050 we expect to have 9.8bn people on earth. 1 in 4 will be African. We need to fix some of the issues that are particularly strong in Africa. Kay Hope, Research Analyst at Bank of America.

Today, 3.1bn people around the world cannot afford a healthy diet. Kay Hope, Research Analyst at Bank of America.

Think of the water that it takes, and the labour that it takes [to grow wasted food]. Kay Hope, Research Analyst at Bank of America.

Listen to the audio for more.