A career in forensic pathology: Is it as glamorous as it is in the movies?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Hestelle Van Staden, Forensic Pathologist.
Television shows such as CSI and Dexter portrays the job of a forensic pathologist as cool and glamourous.
But ask Dr Hestelle Van Staden, and she'll tell you otherwise.
Inspired by the work of crime writer, Patricia Cornwell, who is known for her best-selling novels featuring medical examiner Kay Scarpetta, van Staden was eager to pursue a career as a forensic pathologist.
Van Staden herself recently released her own book, entitled , Blood has a Voice: Stories from the autopsy table, to give insights into her profession.
Her version of the life of a forensic pathologist is a lot less glamorous, but tells the side of a rather frightening job nobody really talks about.
I was 14 when I decided I wanted to be a forensic pathologist. When I grew up we used to watch LA law and Murder She Wrote.Dr Hestelle Van Staden, Forensic Pathologist
I absolutely love Kay Scarpetta. As much as a always knew I wanted to be a doctor, it was once I started read g the books written by by Patricia Cornwell...that the penny actually dropped and I realised this is exactly what I wanted to do.Dr Hestelle Van Staden, Forensic Pathologist
As much as I think it's quite a morbid idea for most people, looking at what we look at I think it is quite daunting at times.Dr Hestelle Van Staden, Forensic Pathologist
Listen to the audio for more.
