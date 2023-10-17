ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders
JOHANNESBURG - Members of the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) have called for a more comprehensive report into the country’s state-owned enterprises, while others suggest Electricity Minister Doctor Kgosientsho Ramokgopa must have access to the Eskom board.
Insiders have told Eyewitness News the NEC wasn’t satisfied with the report tabled by Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan on Monday.
It's understood he’s been asked to return and deliver a more detailed summary of developments at public entities.
There have been a series of resignations in the past few weeks, with Transnet’s leadership and Eskom board chairperson, Mpho Makwana quitting their jobs.
Some have accused Gordhan of meddling in the running of the SOEs.
The ANC's NEC held a three-day meeting, which saw the party, for the first time, haul a series of ministers before it to account on their different departments.
While there was much anticipation ahead of Minister Gordhan’s presentation, some say he left too many current issues off the table.
Insiders are divided when it comes to the happenings at the SOEs, with at least two NEC members telling Eyewitness News that the minister did nothing wrong at Transnet, while three others who’ve been calling for Gordhan’s removal for years, said they were underwhelmed by his presentation.
It's also understood that views around Ramokgopa’s powers also resurfaced, with calls for him to get access to the board.
They say this will help deal more effectively with load shedding.
Party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is said to have asked for more time to deliberate on the suggestion.
The ANC will hold a media briefing on its NEC outcomes on Wednesday.
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
