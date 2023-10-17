Breast cancer takes the life of Suzanne Somers (76) of ‘Three’s Company’
American actress Suzanne Somers (76) has passed away.
She was best known for her roles in ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’.
A statement shared on behalf of the family confirmed Somers died on Sunday morning (15 October) at her home in California.
“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.”
She was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, son Bruce, and immediate family at the time of her passing.
“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on 16 October. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly,” the statement continues.
The cause was breast cancer, her daughter-in-law Caroline Somers confirmed.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Suzanne_Somers_in_Ina_Soltani_(1).jpg
