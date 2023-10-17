Two state solution for Palestine 'practically impossible' - Naledi Pandor
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations, about the ongoing war in the Middle East.
"We continue to hope, those of us who are freedom-loving people and those of us who believe in peace."
South Africa's International Relations Minister has spoken out on the Israel-Hamas war as the death toll in the conflict continues to rise.
According to the Wall Street Journal, more than 1400 Israelis have died since the Hamas assault began. In Gaza, officials said the Palestinian death toll is at 2808.
Dr Naledi Pandor on Tuesday reiterated South Africa's position with respect to the ongoing war in the Middle East.
The South African position has always been, that a solution must be found to the problem of the status of Palestine.Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations
Naledi's comments come after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed solidarity with Palestinians at the weekend.
In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), he said:
“The main way to address the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to implement the two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state.”
However, Pandor says that hope of ever reaching a two-state solution is fast fading:
It has been rendered practically impossible, unless Israel, in negotiations for peace, would be prepared to give up some of the lands on which they have settled.Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations
Pandor says in order for there to be a two-state solution, there would have to be a reversal of the occupation.
Palestinian land was given over, by the British, to Jewish people coming from Europe and wanting to settle in the Middle East.Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations
There was a promise, says Pandor, that Palestinian people would be protected and enjoy full rights to their land.
But, she says, that promise was not realised.
Increasingly, the land of the Palestinians was taken illegally, by Israel.Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday to persuade it to conduct its operations in a way that "minimises civilian casualties".
RELATED: Israel-Hamas war: 'This is a massive failure of the Israeli intelligence system'
This article first appeared on 702 : Two state solution for Palestine 'practically impossible' - Naledi Pandor
