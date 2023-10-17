Enough is Enough! Genoeg is Genoeg! Kwanele! CoCT starts anti-extortion project





John Maytham interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of the City of Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town has initiated an anti-extortion campaign to combat crimes related to construction projects.

Hill-Lewis says that there's been a noticeable uptick in extortion incidents at construction sites in the city.

Currently, there are 15 sites that have closed down in the city which raises concerns for the future of the industry and future construction sites, he adds.

Under the slogan Enough is Enough! Genoeg is Genoeg! Kwanele!, the City is taking apart what's been described as the 'construction mafia' one brick at a time.

As part of the campaign, a 24-hour hotline and reward system has been set up to allow for any anonymous tip-offs to help the City and authorities tackle extortion.

These tip-offs will then be shared directly with the police's anti-extortion unit.

The only way to stand up for ourselves is to stand together against these criminals, says Hill-Lewis.

We launched our city wide anti-extortion campaign in Khayelitsha today 🚨



Extortion attempts are impeding both basic service delivery and major infrastructure projects.



If you or someone you know is being extorted, please report it to the City on 0800 00 6992 ☎️ pic.twitter.com/dDC7fYQBTh ' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) October 12, 2023

It's part of Cape Town's long history of organised crime. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

We're calling on the public to please help us be the eyes and ears at all of these construction sites. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

