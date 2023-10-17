Global alliances in the Israel-Palestinian conflict

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING! When looking at service delivery in the country, this may come as no surprise. 17 October 2023 2:50 PM
'It's important for youth to have agency to talk about things that affect them' Meet Cynthia Nyongesa who has been changing society by advocating women and youth rights across the world. 17 October 2023 2:28 PM
Are SA's citrus exports being ‘targeted’ with false moth parasite fears? Our local citrus exports have been under strain due to the false moth parasite. 17 October 2023 1:37 PM
View all Local
ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders The ANC's NEC held a three-day meeting, which saw the party, for the first time, haul a series of ministers before it to account o... 17 October 2023 7:54 AM
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi... 16 October 2023 3:01 PM
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
View all Politics
AA predicts fuel price drop for November The Automobile Association said both grades of petrol are expected to drop by around R1.90 while diesel is likely to decrease by R... 17 October 2023 3:08 PM
Treasury straddling hiking taxes or borrowing money to grow SA: Godongwana The minister promised that the budget cuts he will announce next month won’t exceed the collective underspending of government dep... 17 October 2023 2:49 PM
Johann Rupert (South Africa's richest man) loses R70 billion in 3 months Here today, gone tomorrow... an apt phrase for this tycoon left 'poorer' due to a decline in luxury good companies. 17 October 2023 8:44 AM
View all Business
Why atchar changes the way you smell Many South Africans love to add some atchar to their dishes, but it can affect the way you smell. 17 October 2023 3:38 PM
Sleep tight and don't let the bedbugs bite! What to know about bedbug bites "Once they've got you, they want to drink as much as they can." 17 October 2023 3:26 PM
[LISTEN] How to explain the gap in your resume According to a study, 62% of respondents took a break at some point in their career and 56% acquired a new skill during that time. 17 October 2023 3:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cheslin Kolbe’s incredible journey to the Boks Aletta Harrison reflects on her interview with a young Cheslin Kolbe in 2013. 17 October 2023 1:25 PM
Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’ "I never thought it would last up until the time break." 16 October 2023 10:41 AM
We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October. 16 October 2023 12:09 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 71-year-old DJ becomes a viral TikTok hit "I don't know if he needs this job or still does it out of passion but he needs to be protected at all costs." 17 October 2023 1:11 PM
Happy 54th birthday, Wyclef Jean! We look back at his career... He rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the hip-hop trio The Fugees. 17 October 2023 9:52 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Eminem! Fun facts about Slim Shady... Eminem has captivated audiences around the world for over two decades. 17 October 2023 8:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Xi-Putin meeting: What it says about their current and future relationship Vladimir Putin is travelling to China to meet with his Chinese counterpart. 17 October 2023 3:46 PM
How the ‘laws of war’ apply to the conflict between Israel and Hamas Expert Robert Goldman explains the 'laws of war' and how they relate to this ongoing conflict. 17 October 2023 3:29 PM
Global alliances in the Israel-Palestinian conflict One international law expert admits there will be more alliances tested and enemies made as the war with Hamas continues. 17 October 2023 12:45 PM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold' Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week. 11 October 2023 7:52 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
View all Opinion
Global alliances in the Israel-Palestinian conflict

17 October 2023 12:45 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Middle east conflict
Israel Gaza

One international law expert admits there will be more alliances tested and enemies made as the war with Hamas continues.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Professor Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law at Unisa, about how the Middle East war could polarise nations and spark global conflict.

United States President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday.

Confirming the 'high stakes' trip on X (formerly Twitter), POTUS said, the visit was " to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack."

Thomashausen says the attack by Hamas on Israel has had the effect of removing it as recognised combatant or party in a military conflict.

They targeted innocent people, people who are not party to any conflict.

Professor Andre Thomashausen, International law expert

From Israel, Biden will travel to Jordan to "address dire humanitarian needs, meet with leaders, and make clear that Hamas does not stand for Palestinians' right to self-determination."

Thomashausen says Israel's response it protected within international law.

Israel is in its full rights, according to international law, to fight against this terrorist threat and, as it has promised, to eliminate it.

Professor Andre Thomashausen, International law expert

Thomashausen admits there will be more alliances tested, and enemies made as the war with Hamas continues.

China certainly has no sympathy for terrorist Muslims, India has very openly and aggressively declared that it will defend Israel...

Professor Andre Thomashausen, International law expert

Russia has made a very cautious reaction where it condemns terrorism, but of course acknowledges that the Palestine issue is unresolved...

Professor Andre Thomashausen, International law expert

Europe has made a really strong, astounding stance in favour of Israel and of course America is standing with Israel.

Professor Andre Thomashausen, International law expert

RELATED: Roelf Meyer: 'I visited Gaza a year ago. Conditions were worst it's ever been'

Scroll up to listen to the full discussion.




