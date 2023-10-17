Global alliances in the Israel-Palestinian conflict
Lester Kiewit speaks to Professor Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law at Unisa, about how the Middle East war could polarise nations and spark global conflict.
United States President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday.
Confirming the 'high stakes' trip on X (formerly Twitter), POTUS said, the visit was " to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack."
Thomashausen says the attack by Hamas on Israel has had the effect of removing it as recognised combatant or party in a military conflict.
They targeted innocent people, people who are not party to any conflict.Professor Andre Thomashausen, International law expert
From Israel, Biden will travel to Jordan to "address dire humanitarian needs, meet with leaders, and make clear that Hamas does not stand for Palestinians' right to self-determination."
Thomashausen says Israel's response it protected within international law.
Israel is in its full rights, according to international law, to fight against this terrorist threat and, as it has promised, to eliminate it.Professor Andre Thomashausen, International law expert
Thomashausen admits there will be more alliances tested, and enemies made as the war with Hamas continues.
China certainly has no sympathy for terrorist Muslims, India has very openly and aggressively declared that it will defend Israel...Professor Andre Thomashausen, International law expert
Russia has made a very cautious reaction where it condemns terrorism, but of course acknowledges that the Palestine issue is unresolved...Professor Andre Thomashausen, International law expert
Europe has made a really strong, astounding stance in favour of Israel and of course America is standing with Israel.Professor Andre Thomashausen, International law expert
RELATED: Roelf Meyer: 'I visited Gaza a year ago. Conditions were worst it's ever been'
Scroll up to listen to the full discussion.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: The White House
More from World
Xi-Putin meeting: What it says about their current and future relationship
Vladimir Putin is travelling to China to meet with his Chinese counterpart.Read More
How the ‘laws of war’ apply to the conflict between Israel and Hamas
Expert Robert Goldman explains the 'laws of war' and how they relate to this ongoing conflict.Read More
Extra-terrestrial desert dome house hits the market
For a mere $1.8 million (just over R33 million) you can get your hands on the Bonita Domes.Read More
Two state solution for Palestine 'practically impossible' - Naledi Pandor
Pandor says in order for there to be a two-state solution, there would have to be a reversal of the occupation of Palestine.Read More
Roelf Meyer: 'I visited Gaza a year ago. Conditions were worst it's ever been'
"You can't expect more than two million people to live in the way they do," says Roelf Meyer.Read More
‘If Palestine was free, we’d all live in peace’
Former South African representative to Palestine, Raf Gangat, says that while he does not disagree that Israel has a right to defend itself, Palestine has a right to be free.Read More
Israel-Hamas war: 'This is a massive failure of the Israeli intelligence system'
Times of Israel's political and legal correspondent Carrie Keller-Lynn says Hamas does not want peace in the Middle East.Read More
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya
Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges.Read More
50 years ago oil was weaponized to inflict economic trauma – sound familiar?
Rising oil prices, surging inflation: The Arab embargo 50 years ago weaponized oil to inflict economic trauma.Read More