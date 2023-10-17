Extra-terrestrial desert dome house hits the market





Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news.

Part fantasy, part desert, a new unique property listing has caught everyone's eye.

For a mere $1.8 million (just over R33 million) you can get your hands on the Bonita Domes.

The property is located in the middle of the Joshua Tree desert in California.

Named after its distinctive roof line, the 1,339-square-foot living space is spread over three main domes.

This property is known as the “Bonita Domes” in Joshua Tree, CA and are comprised of multiple domes with sleeping areas as well as a bonus: there is a small temple on the grounds???



Currently listed for $1,799,000 pic.twitter.com/V7DrwIYVQX ' Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) October 6, 2023

The largest has two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and two bathrooms.

A separate, stand-alone dome has two more bedrooms and a studio space.

There is also a communal bath dome as well as an outdoor kitchen, barbeque area, fire pit, pool, and small temple.

It’s just eerily beautiful. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

