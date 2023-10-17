Streaming issues? Report here
Cape Town: 'A leading tourism destination' after bagging 8 World Travel Awards

17 October 2023 1:02 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
World Travel Awards
africa travel
Barb's wire
Cape Town travel
travel destination

The 2023 World Travel Awards are in and Cape Town has scooped multiple awards across various categories.

Cape Town is a leading travel and city destination - and now we have awards to prove it!

The 2023 voters of the World Travel Awards confirmed that Cape Town remains the continent’s 'Leading City Destination' among other award-winning categories which include:

Of course, we can see why we've won... we've got a BEAUTIFUL city and more so - the people are top class!

Image copyright: wernerl/123rf.com
Image copyright: wernerl/123rf.com

The awards are among several nods Cape Town has received in recent months.

At the beginning of October, Condé Nast Traveller announced in their 2023 Reader's Choice Awards that Cape Town was voted the fourth-best large city in the world.

RELATED: [LISTEN] CAPE TOWN TAKES HOME THE TITLE OF SEVENTH-BEST CITY IN THE WORLD!

That's not all, in July, readers of The Telegraph newspaper in Britain nominated Cape Town as the best city in the world.

RELATED: BRITS VOTE SA AND CAPE TOWN BEST COUNTRY AND CITY IN THE WORLD!

Of course, Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis commented on the good news...

We’re proud to receive continued recognition in these prestigious awards, confirming Cape Town as a leading tourism destination on the continent. The variety of experiences available to local and international visitors makes us a unique destination for travel and leisure.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town

In true Capetonian fashion, say it with us: CAPE TOWN, JOU LEKKER DING!

Click here for the full list of winners.




