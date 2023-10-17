Cape Town: 'A leading tourism destination' after bagging 8 World Travel Awards
Cape Town is a leading travel and city destination - and now we have awards to prove it!
The 2023 voters of the World Travel Awards confirmed that Cape Town remains the continent’s 'Leading City Destination' among other award-winning categories which include:
-
Africa's Leading Airport - Cape Town International Airport
-
Africa's Leading Cruise Port
-
Africa's Leading Luxury Hotel - The Silo Hotel, South Africa
-
Africa's Leading Luxury Resort - One&Only Cape Town, South Africa
-
Africa's Leading Luxury Tour Operator - Rhino Africa
-
Africa's Leading Safari Company - Go2Africa
Of course, we can see why we've won... we've got a BEAUTIFUL city and more so - the people are top class!
The awards are among several nods Cape Town has received in recent months.
At the beginning of October, Condé Nast Traveller announced in their 2023 Reader's Choice Awards that Cape Town was voted the fourth-best large city in the world.
That's not all, in July, readers of The Telegraph newspaper in Britain nominated Cape Town as the best city in the world.
Of course, Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis commented on the good news...
We’re proud to receive continued recognition in these prestigious awards, confirming Cape Town as a leading tourism destination on the continent. The variety of experiences available to local and international visitors makes us a unique destination for travel and leisure.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town
In true Capetonian fashion, say it with us: CAPE TOWN, JOU LEKKER DING!
Click here for the full list of winners.
Source : Pexels: Marlin Clark
