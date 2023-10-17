Are SA's citrus exports being ‘targeted’ with false moth parasite fears?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Thabile Nkunjana, Senior Economist in the Trade Research Unit, Markets and Economic Research Division at the National Agricultural Marketing Council.
Reports have come in saying that the fruits we have been exporting have contained this harmful pest.
The AVA ASAJA or Valencian Association of Farmers is calling for all imports from South Africa to Europe to be halted until the safety of the fruit can be ensured.
They also say that South Africa is the leading culprit in false moth detection.
Nkunjana says that this infestation is extremely concerning for the citrus industry which is such an important industry in our country.
RELATED: New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'
This is a very sad situation for South Africa and the industry at large.Thabile Nkunjana, Senior Economist - National Agricultural Marketing Council
He adds that it seems that in addition to fears around the pests, this is being used as a political tool by other exporters.
Nkunjana says that the false moth has been found in other exports from other countries but those have been largely overlooked.
The attention is being paid into South Africa… you might think it is targeting South Africa specifically.Thabile Nkunjana, Senior Economist - National Agricultural Marketing Council
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/proler/proler2102/proler210200432/164889402-fresh-tangerines-in-the-store-close-up-crates-full-of-ripe-mandarin-and-clementines-oranges-for-sale.jpg
