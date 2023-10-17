Cheslin Kolbe’s incredible journey to the Boks
John Perlman speaks to award-winning video journalist Aletta Harrison about Springbok player Cheslin Kolbe’s 10-year journey.
Listen to the discussion below:
Springbok player Cheslin Kolbe’s performance at this year’s Rugby World Cup has been stellar, to say the least, but where exactly did this talented player come from?
Rewind 10 years, 19-year-old Kolbe was vying for a regular spot on the Stormers squad all while lining up for his third cap for the Baby Boks.
There were a lot of players who looked promising over the years and, of course, many of them won’t be around 10 years later, but there seemed to be something special about this young man.Aletta Harrison, video journalist
It was very interesting to know that people were already talking about him in the coaching circles saying ‘If you want to buy shares in a rugby player, you buy them in Cheslin Kolbe’.Aletta Harrison, video journalist
She met the youngster during an interview in 2013 at his family home in Kraaifontein, Cape Town.
He spoke about the difficulties of growing up in the area and trying to make a name for himself in rugby.
During this time, Kolbe faced criticism for not being the stereotypical height and build of a rugby player.
Not only did his family encourage him, but the teenager had the backing of former Springbok, Gio Aplon.
I just think if you needed an excuse to explain why you couldn’t advance in rugby, he had all the excuses in the world… yet this young man was clearly completely devoted to a future in rugby and he worked so hard with the backing of his family and the people who recognised his talent.Aletta Harrison, video journalist
Since that interview, Kolbe has gone on to play for the Stormers for four years before playing for Toulouse in France for six years.
He played for the Blitz Boks from 2015 to 2016 and made his test debut for the Springboks in 2018.
Kolbe was also part of the 2019 World Cup-winning team in Japan.
Watch Aletta Harrison's full interview with Cheslin Kolbe below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Cheslin Kolbe’s incredible journey to the Boks
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cheslin_Kolbe_2022.jpg
