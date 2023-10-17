[WATCH] Parenting Diaries! LOL how do you keep up with active toddlers?





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

How do you manage to keep up with your active toddlers?

This mother trying a 'mission impossible' is going viral.

She put her daughter to sleep peacefully and tried to leave the room until the child woke up dramatically...

This article first appeared on 702

