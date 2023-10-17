



Aubrey Masango interviews Sandile Swana, Independent Political Analyst.

Maropene Ramokgopa, Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation has painted a bleak picture of the state of municipalities in the country, revealing that nearly 90% are in a dire situation.

According to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, there are a total 257 municipalities in South Africa.

Out of the 257, 163 municipalities are distressed and 66 dysfunctional, said Ramokgopa.

When looking at service delivery in the country, this may come as no surprise.

Offices of the Mafube Local Municipality in the Free State. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News

RELATED: Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report

RELATED: Municipalities continue to fail the people they should be serving, study shows

Swana says that the concerns around local government have been voiced for many years dating back to Thabo Mbeki's time and when Trevor Manuel was in charge of Treasury.

So much so that a minimum competency regime was attempted to be introduced, which included training courses.

From 2007 up until today, Swana says that it's failed to be implemented.

This poses as a threat as we're now seeing unqualified municipal managers and municipal councilors being appointed.

Fortunately, all of this has had a ripple effect on the country's service delivery, adds Swana.

Those people don't have the minimum educational levels. Sandile Swana, Independent Political Analyst

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING!