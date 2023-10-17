Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
[LISTEN] How to explain the gap in your resume

17 October 2023 3:21 PM
by Amy Fraser
According to a study, 62% of respondents took a break at some point in their career and 56% acquired a new skill during that time.

Clement Manyathela interviews Anja van Beek, talent strategist and human resources expert.

Finding employment can be quite a stressful period, and even more so if you have a gap in your CV.

What's important to know is that resume gaps are far more common than you might think. In fact, a global study found that 62% of respondents took a break at some point in their career and 56% acquired a new skill during that time period.

Some may have a gap because of family commitments, some may have taken a well-deserved break or they could be navigating challenging economic climates such as the high unemployment rate in the country.

While some job seekers may find it invasive, irrelevant to their qualifications or overstepping personal boundaries to be asked to explain the gap, van Beek says that it serves as some sort of reassurance to the company that they're not running the risk of making the wrong appointment.

In cases where you might have had a bad experience at your previous job, van Beek recommends including it in your CV and being transparent.

Instead of focusing on the negatives, focus on what you've learnt or the skills that you've obtained at that job, she adds.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay

RELATED: Job hunting? Here's how to compile the perfect CV to land your dream job

RELATED: World of work: Can you choose to leave previous work experience off your CV?

It's so costly to make the wrong appointment.

Anja van Beek, talent strategist and human resources expert

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] How to explain the gap in your resume




