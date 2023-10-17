[LISTEN] How to explain the gap in your resume





Clement Manyathela interviews Anja van Beek, talent strategist and human resources expert.

Finding employment can be quite a stressful period, and even more so if you have a gap in your CV.

What's important to know is that resume gaps are far more common than you might think. In fact, a global study found that 62% of respondents took a break at some point in their career and 56% acquired a new skill during that time period.

Some may have a gap because of family commitments, some may have taken a well-deserved break or they could be navigating challenging economic climates such as the high unemployment rate in the country.

While some job seekers may find it invasive, irrelevant to their qualifications or overstepping personal boundaries to be asked to explain the gap, van Beek says that it serves as some sort of reassurance to the company that they're not running the risk of making the wrong appointment.

In cases where you might have had a bad experience at your previous job, van Beek recommends including it in your CV and being transparent.

Instead of focusing on the negatives, focus on what you've learnt or the skills that you've obtained at that job, she adds.

Picture: Pixabay

It's so costly to make the wrong appointment. Anja van Beek, talent strategist and human resources expert

