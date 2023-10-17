Why atchar changes the way you smell





Clement Manyathela speaks to Reabetjoe Mokoko, Registered Dietitian.

Atchar actually refers to a preparation method and there are many different types.

The tangy, spicy atchar that we often eat is usually made with unripe green mangos and chillies, and it can add flavour to any dish.

It originated in Pachranga Achar in Pakistan, and was brought to India in 1943.

The condiment is often eaten with curry in South African Indian cuisine but is also served with traditional food such as amagwinya (fat cakes) and kota (bunny chow).

As it is mainly made with fruit and vegetables, there are a number of health benefits to eating it, but there are also some risks to eating too much according to Mokoko.

Everything eaten in excess can have detrimental effects on your health. Reabetjoe Mokoko, Registered Dietitian

For example, atchar has a high salt content which has adverse effects on your health such as high blood pressure and risks of diabetes.

In addition to this, those who eat it often may have noticed that it makes your armpits smell.

Atchar contains methi or fenugreek seeds which generally affect body odour.

The spices can also lead to too much sulphur in your food intake which is then excreted through the pores in your skin, and this causes body odour.

FILE: Atchar. Picture: @MmaraMawela/X

Especially those who are very sensitive to it. You find that two or three days later their body is still excreting it and the body odour is still there. Reabetjoe Mokoko, Registered Dietitian

