[WATCH] Claustrophobic, trendy or cute? Peep inside Japan's tiniest apartment





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on trending online news including Japan's tiniest apartment.

Skip to 3:48 to hear more.

Friedman reports that a video posted by travel vlogger and YouTuber, Norm Nakamura, who is known for exploring tiny spaces, has gone viral.

With over 800 thousand subscribers on YouTube, his latest video went viral with over five million views for taking viewers inside as Nakamura calls it, “Japan’s craziest apartment hands down” and "the skinniest free-standing apartment" he's ever seen.

Spoiler alert: while this tiny apartment has everything you need in it, the YouTuber struggled to fit into some rooms.

Image source: screengrab from YouTube channel: Tokyo Lens

Nakamura notes that Japan's population has grown exponentially to 125.7 million, so living in free-standing micro apartments like this has become commonplace - this tiny building was placed on a plot in Tokyo seemingly meant to fit a single-car parking space.

What does the tiny apartment look like? It's triangle-shaped and extremely narrow with a width of 2.5 meters.

Does the tiny apartment cost a tiny amount? This will set you back R5033.42 (¥40,000).

As Friedman says, "it's intriguing how people live here and impressive to see how the Japanese continue to use land."

Watch the full tour of this tiny space below.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.