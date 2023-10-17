Sleep tight and don't let the bedbugs bite! What to know about bedbug bites
Clarence Ford interviews Dr Dagmar Whitaker, Dermatologist.
A plague of bedbugs has hit Paris and other French cities, making their way through cinemas, public transport, and the Charles-de-Gaulle Airport.
But to make matters worse, this is not an issue isolated to France...they are everywhere!
While they're often associated with uncleanliness, Whitaker says that it's a common misunderstanding.
One female bedbug lays about seven eggs per day and thrive in densely populated areas where they're easily able to jump from one person onto another, she says.
If you've been bitten, you'll notice:
- Spots that are itchier than a mosquito bite
- They're often in a line or in a cluster
- Spots will be inflamed and risen
- Typically located on the face, neck, arms and hands
Unlike other bug bites, they are in no way dangerous or life-threatening, just irritating, confirms Whitaker.
RELATED: 'Bedbugs' crawl their way into the London Underground onto people!
RELATED: Bedbug panic sweeps France as infestations climb
Bedbugs are traditionally hitchhikers.Dr Dagmar Whitaker, Dermatologist
While they've got you, they want to drink as much as they can.Dr Dagmar Whitaker, Dermatologist
