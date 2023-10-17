Sleep tight and don't let the bedbugs bite! What to know about bedbug bites





Clarence Ford interviews Dr Dagmar Whitaker, Dermatologist.

A plague of bedbugs has hit Paris and other French cities, making their way through cinemas, public transport, and the Charles-de-Gaulle Airport.

But to make matters worse, this is not an issue isolated to France...they are everywhere!

While they're often associated with uncleanliness, Whitaker says that it's a common misunderstanding.

One female bedbug lays about seven eggs per day and thrive in densely populated areas where they're easily able to jump from one person onto another, she says.

If you've been bitten, you'll notice:

Spots that are itchier than a mosquito bite

They're often in a line or in a cluster

Spots will be inflamed and risen

Typically located on the face, neck, arms and hands

Unlike other bug bites, they are in no way dangerous or life-threatening, just irritating, confirms Whitaker.

Photo: Pexels/Pixabay

RELATED: 'Bedbugs' crawl their way into the London Underground onto people!

RELATED: Bedbug panic sweeps France as infestations climb

Bedbugs are traditionally hitchhikers. Dr Dagmar Whitaker, Dermatologist

While they've got you, they want to drink as much as they can. Dr Dagmar Whitaker, Dermatologist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.