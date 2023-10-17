Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Municipal purchases of electricity dropped 0.8% in first 6 months of 2023 South Africa's municipalities are heavily reliant on electricity sales for their revenue - how will this affect them? 17 October 2023 9:41 PM
Confirmed: Amazon launching online shopping in SA in 2024 Registration is already open for local businesses who want to sell with Amazon South Africa. 17 October 2023 7:19 PM
[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING! When looking at service delivery in the country, this may come as no surprise. 17 October 2023 2:50 PM
View all Local
ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders The ANC's NEC held a three-day meeting, which saw the party, for the first time, haul a series of ministers before it to account o... 17 October 2023 7:54 AM
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi... 16 October 2023 3:01 PM
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff. 17 October 2023 8:47 PM
Omnia acquires minority stake in Swedish green explosives company Bruce Whitfield interviews Seelan Gobalsamy, Group CEO of Omnia Holdings, about the partnership with Sweden-based Hypex Bio Explos... 17 October 2023 8:33 PM
Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever' Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'. 17 October 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff. 17 October 2023 8:47 PM
Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever' Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'. 17 October 2023 7:32 PM
What to do if you lose or damage your car keys Modern car keys are far more convenient than the older models… until you break or lose them. 17 October 2023 6:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cheslin Kolbe’s incredible journey to the Boks Aletta Harrison reflects on her interview with a young Cheslin Kolbe in 2013. 17 October 2023 1:25 PM
Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’ "I never thought it would last up until the time break." 16 October 2023 10:41 AM
We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October. 16 October 2023 12:09 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 71-year-old DJ becomes a viral TikTok hit "I don't know if he needs this job or still does it out of passion but he needs to be protected at all costs." 17 October 2023 1:11 PM
Happy 54th birthday, Wyclef Jean! We look back at his career... He rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the hip-hop trio The Fugees. 17 October 2023 9:52 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Eminem! Fun facts about Slim Shady... Eminem has captivated audiences around the world for over two decades. 17 October 2023 8:56 AM
View all Entertainment
What is the two-state solution and why is it growing ever more unlikely? South Africa's Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor says that the idea of a two-state solution was fast fading. 17 October 2023 6:11 PM
Xi-Putin meeting: What it says about their current and future relationship Vladimir Putin is travelling to China to meet with his Chinese counterpart. 17 October 2023 3:46 PM
How the ‘laws of war’ apply to the conflict between Israel and Hamas Expert Robert Goldman explains the 'laws of war' and how they relate to this ongoing conflict. 17 October 2023 3:29 PM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff. 17 October 2023 8:47 PM
Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever' Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'. 17 October 2023 7:32 PM
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Municipal purchases of electricity dropped 0.8% in first 6 months of 2023

17 October 2023 9:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
Electricity
Municipalities
The Money Show
Solar power
Chris Yelland
Bruce Whitfield
Municipal revenue

South Africa's municipalities are heavily reliant on electricity sales for their revenue - how will this affect them?

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.

Cape Town by night. © mdmworks/123rf.com
Cape Town by night. © mdmworks/123rf.com

While South Africa's municipalities are heavily reliant on electricity sales for their revenue, municipal purchases of power dropped by 0.8% in the first six months of 2023 compared to 2022.

This is the first time since 2018 that a decline was reported in the first half of the year, reports Statistics SA.

At the same time, municipal sales of electricity grew by 0.6%, the slowest rise since 2018.

where-does-municipal-money-come-fromjpg

Stats SA asks whether loadshedding had an impact on electricity sales in the first half of 2023.

It cites The Outlier's report that counts 180 days of power cuts in the six month period, compared to 62 days in 2022.

The eight metropolitan municipalities account for the bulk of total electricity sales across local government says Stats SA.

In the first six months of 2023, five of the eight metropolitan municipalities recorded a decline in sales, headed by Nelson Mandela Bay.

Increases were registered by Mangaung, the City of Ekurhuleni and eThekwini.

decline-in-metros-buying-electricityjpg

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.

How are municipalities going to make up for this lost revenue?

All business have to reinvent themselves in the face of changing circumstances and technologies, he comments.

Likewise, companies like Eskom, and municipal electricity distributors -which are in a sense businesses - have to look carefully at their business processes and models and adapt to these changes. That's what we have to do.

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Things might not be as bad as they seem for municipalities in this respect, Yelland says, as there would be a balancing out.

He also questions how much of the rate of decline in municipal electricity sales can be attributed to South Africans investing in solar in the face of loadshedding.

There are other issues, like the declining economy. I think to put this in the light of renewable energy is stretching it. And just because there's a decline in revenue, doesn't mean there's a decline in net revenue or surplus. If there's a decline in sales volumes and kilowatt hours... there is also a decline by the municipalities in their purchases of electricity from Eskom.

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

About 70% of the cost of an electricity distributor are the costs of the power from Eskom, so if they are declining in sales volumes, they will also be declining in their purchases from Eskom... so things are getting cheaper for them.

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Scroll up to listen to the interview




17 October 2023 9:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
Electricity
Municipalities
The Money Show
Solar power
Chris Yelland
Bruce Whitfield
Municipal revenue

More from Business

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60 message of support video for the Springboks

[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks

17 October 2023 8:47 PM

Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omnia acquires minority stake in Swedish green explosives company

17 October 2023 8:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Seelan Gobalsamy, Group CEO of Omnia Holdings, about the partnership with Sweden-based Hypex Bio Explosives Technology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peshkova/123rf.com

Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever'

17 October 2023 7:32 PM

Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"Sleep with one eye open, Takealot!" - Amazon © moovstock/123rf.com

Confirmed: Amazon launching online shopping in SA in 2024

17 October 2023 7:19 PM

Registration is already open for local businesses who want to sell with Amazon South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

AA predicts fuel price drop for November

17 October 2023 3:08 PM

The Automobile Association said both grades of petrol are expected to drop by around R1.90 while diesel is likely to decrease by R0.70. Fuel prices have been on the rise since August, with the petrol currently retailing at over R25 a litre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Offices of the Mafube Local Municipality in the Free State. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING!

17 October 2023 2:50 PM

When looking at service delivery in the country, this may come as no surprise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

Treasury straddling hiking taxes or borrowing money to grow SA: Godongwana

17 October 2023 2:49 PM

The minister promised that the budget cuts he will announce next month won’t exceed the collective underspending of government departments of R29 billion in the last financial year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Szekszter

Johann Rupert (South Africa's richest man) loses R70 billion in 3 months

17 October 2023 8:44 AM

Here today, gone tomorrow... an apt phrase for this tycoon left 'poorer' due to a decline in luxury good companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dead woman toe tag. Picture: 123rf

A career in forensic pathology: Is it as glamorous as it is in the movies?

16 October 2023 10:14 PM

Hestelle van Staden wrote the book, Blood has a Voice: Stories from the autopsy table to give a glimpse into the career of forensic pathology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Huawei Nova 11 Pro. Picture: huawei,com

Take a selfie like never before with the HUAWEI Nova 11 Pro's 60MP front camera

16 October 2023 9:18 PM

The Nova 11 Pro can also recharge to full battery in 20 minutes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

"Sleep with one eye open, Takealot!" - Amazon © moovstock/123rf.com

Confirmed: Amazon launching online shopping in SA in 2024

17 October 2023 7:19 PM

Registration is already open for local businesses who want to sell with Amazon South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Offices of the Mafube Local Municipality in the Free State. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING!

17 October 2023 2:50 PM

When looking at service delivery in the country, this may come as no surprise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Max Fisher via pexels

'It's important for youth to have agency to talk about things that affect them'

17 October 2023 2:28 PM

Meet Cynthia Nyongesa who has been changing society by advocating women and youth rights across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ proler/123rf.com

Are SA's citrus exports being ‘targeted’ with false moth parasite fears?

17 October 2023 1:37 PM

Our local citrus exports have been under strain due to the false moth parasite.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis launched the city's anti-extortion campaign in Khayelitsha on Thursday, 12 October 2023. Picture: Twitter/geordinhl

Enough is Enough! Genoeg is Genoeg! Kwanele! CoCT starts anti-extortion project

17 October 2023 11:03 AM

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says there's been a noticeable uptick in extortion incidents at construction sites in the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor addressed the media in Pretoria on 14 December 2020. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter

Two state solution for Palestine 'practically impossible' - Naledi Pandor

17 October 2023 10:03 AM

Pandor says in order for there to be a two-state solution, there would have to be a reversal of the occupation of Palestine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wikimedia Commons by Zahur Ramji / Mediapix / World Economic Forum

Happy 78th birthday, Graça Machel!

17 October 2023 9:42 AM

The former First Lady of South Africa turns 78 years old today. Here are some things you might not have known about her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SAPS members. Picture: © ruramos/123rf.com

SAPS is down more than 8000 detectives since 2016

17 October 2023 7:50 AM

The number of detectives in the South African Police Service has dropped by more than 8000 in the last 6 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © gastas/123rf.com

A CRAZY amount of food is wasted instead of donated in SA every year

16 October 2023 4:54 PM

10 million tonnes of food goes to waste every year, affecting so many South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/Eyewitness News

SAPS detectives continue to battle gang violence with 10 more people gunned down

16 October 2023 2:50 PM

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Andrè Traut said they suspect that the Nyanga shootings could be linked to extortionists or a retaliation attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING!

Local Business

AA predicts fuel price drop for November

Business

[WATCH] Claustrophobic, trendy or cute? Peep inside Japan's tiniest apartment

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Zulu crown battle, regional tensions in Israel-Gaza war

17 October 2023 10:45 PM

Facebook Swindler: Fake doctor scams unsuspecting women

17 October 2023 10:42 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Ushubile umbango wobukhosi enkantolo, kuza izikhukhula eKZN

17 October 2023 10:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA