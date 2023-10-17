What to do if you lose or damage your car keys





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Thembinkosi Pantsi, National Vice-Chairperson of NADA, a proud association of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI).

Replacing an old car key used to be as easy as a trip to the local key cutter, but that is no longer the case.

Now that we have all the benefits of remote door locking and extra security from transponder technology, replacing your key is a whole other story.

Once you lose it, there are going to be problems. Thembinkosi Pantsi, National Vice-Chairperson - NADA

All the added benefits translate to a whole bunch of extra costs to replace.

If you lose or damage your car keys, you do have a few options to get your car up and running again.

The best-case scenario is that you will have a spare key that you can use until you can get a replacement from your dealership or a locksmith.

If you contact your dealership, they can give you a replacement key, but this is usually the most expensive option.

Pantsi says that in the case of a lost key, rather than a damaged one, you should ask your dealership to recode your key so the lost one can no longer be used to open your car.

In addition to this, you will need a new lock set with a new identity so that the old key cannot start your car.

You can claim that from your insurance. Thembinkosi Pantsi, National Vice-Chairperson - NADA

It is important that at all times you have both keys. Thembinkosi Pantsi, National Vice-Chairperson - NADA

Alternatively, if the key is just damaged, you can go to a locksmith with experience in automotive keys or the dealership for a replacement.

