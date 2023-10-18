Legislation on terrorism financing could help the SSA restrict civil society





John Perlman speaks with Heidi Swart, Independent Investigative Journalist.

Swart wrote a piece for the Daily Maverick about proposed changes to the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill of 2023.

This would require a person to have security clearance to establish a non-government or faith-based organisation which would give the State Security Agency (SSA) power to force people to shutdown organisations or resign.

They claim this step is a result of South Africa’s greylisting, which happened after the country failed to meet the international standards to prevent terrorism financing.

However, Swart says that laws were already enacted last year to prevent non-profits being used to finance terrorism.

We have given the financial intelligence centre as well as the Hawks more power to investigate, which is why it is odd that the State Security Agency now comes after the fact saying we need to do this. Heidi Swart, Independent Investigative Journalist

State Security Agency logo. Picture: ssa.gov.za

She adds that the SSA has a history of being at odds with civil society and changes to the law give them too much power over this sector.

They don’t really like being shown up for not doing what is in the best interests of society. Heidi Swart, Independent Investigative Journalist

