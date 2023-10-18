Streaming issues? Report here
Anti-Apartheid Movement against Israel to be held in SA in 2024

18 October 2023 9:36 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Gaza
Frank Chikane
Anti apartheid
Israel Palestine conflict

This comes almost two weeks after horrendous attacks, leaving thousands of Palestinians and Israelis killed and displaced.

Lester Kiewit interviews Rev Frank Chikane, Chair of South African Anti-Apartheid Steering Committee (SAAACSC).

The South African Anti-Apartheid Conference Steering Committee has announced their plans of launching a global Anti-Apartheid Movement against Israel's regime of settler colonialism and apartheid.

SAAACSC was formed in response to calls by the Palestinian civil society to form a united front against Israel's regime.

This comes almost two weeks after horrendous attacks, leaving thousands of Palestinians and Israelis killed and displaced.

Gaza / Pixabay: hosnysalah
Gaza / Pixabay: hosnysalah

RELATED: Historical alliances leave SA politicians divided amid Israel-Hamas war

RELATED: An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict

Most recently, at least 500 people were killed in an Israeli air raid on Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza.

Chikane describes this as a 'crime against humanity', adding that if it were to happen elsewhere in the world, the leadership or those responsible would have been charged by the International Criminal Court.

The "genocide" boils down to an apartheid system which has been implemented in Israel, where one life is viewed more important than the next, said Chikane.

Until the system is dismantled, innocent lives will continue to be lost without any repercussions, he added.

The international conference is scheduled to be held in Gauteng from the 10 – 12 May 2024.

It is shocking that ordinary citizens and children can be bombed the way they are being bombed.

Rev Frank Chikane, Chair – South African Anti-Apartheid Steering Committee

Everyone must be shocked about the genocide that is being committed in Gaza.

Rev Frank Chikane, Chair – South African Anti-Apartheid Steering Committee

There's no doubt that it's Apartheid.

Rev Frank Chikane, Chair – South African Anti-Apartheid Steering Committee

It is a crime against humanity and it must be brought to an end.

Rev Frank Chikane, Chair – South African Anti-Apartheid Steering Committee

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




Picture: © subbotina/123rf.com

New Long Covid study finds low serotonin caused by virus remnants in the gut

18 October 2023 7:27 AM

A team of scientists found that people suffering from long covid tended to have lower levels of serotonin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

What is the two-state solution and why is it growing ever more unlikely?

17 October 2023 6:11 PM

South Africa's Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor says that the idea of a two-state solution was fast fading.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping meets with President of Russia Vladimir Putin at the official welcoming ceremony in the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow. Picture: Presidential Executive Office of Russia via wikimedia commons

Xi-Putin meeting: What it says about their current and future relationship

17 October 2023 3:46 PM

Vladimir Putin is travelling to China to meet with his Chinese counterpart.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gaza / Pixabay: hosnysalah

How the ‘laws of war’ apply to the conflict between Israel and Hamas

17 October 2023 3:29 PM

Expert Robert Goldman explains the 'laws of war' and how they relate to this ongoing conflict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run.

Global alliances in the Israel-Palestinian conflict

17 October 2023 12:45 PM

One international law expert admits there will be more alliances tested and enemies made as the war with Hamas continues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Bonita Domes are located in the Joshua Tree desert in California. Photo: YouTube/FLORB (screenshot)

Extra-terrestrial desert dome house hits the market

17 October 2023 11:16 AM

For a mere $1.8 million (just over R33 million) you can get your hands on the Bonita Domes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor addressed the media in Pretoria on 14 December 2020. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter

Two state solution for Palestine 'practically impossible' - Naledi Pandor

17 October 2023 10:03 AM

Pandor says in order for there to be a two-state solution, there would have to be a reversal of the occupation of Palestine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gaza / Pixabay: hosnysalah

Roelf Meyer: 'I visited Gaza a year ago. Conditions were worst it's ever been'

17 October 2023 9:31 AM

"You can't expect more than two million people to live in the way they do," says Roelf Meyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supporters gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October to demonstrate a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people, amidst intense conflict between Hamas and Israel. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

‘If Palestine was free, we’d all live in peace’

16 October 2023 11:38 AM

Former South African representative to Palestine, Raf Gangat, says that while he does not disagree that Israel has a right to defend itself, Palestine has a right to be free.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

salajean/123rf

Israel-Hamas war: 'This is a massive failure of the Israeli intelligence system'

16 October 2023 10:05 AM

Times of Israel's political and legal correspondent Carrie Keller-Lynn says Hamas does not want peace in the Middle East.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

