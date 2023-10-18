Anti-Apartheid Movement against Israel to be held in SA in 2024





Lester Kiewit interviews Rev Frank Chikane, Chair of South African Anti-Apartheid Steering Committee (SAAACSC).

The South African Anti-Apartheid Conference Steering Committee has announced their plans of launching a global Anti-Apartheid Movement against Israel's regime of settler colonialism and apartheid.

SAAACSC was formed in response to calls by the Palestinian civil society to form a united front against Israel's regime.

This comes almost two weeks after horrendous attacks, leaving thousands of Palestinians and Israelis killed and displaced.

Most recently, at least 500 people were killed in an Israeli air raid on Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza.

Chikane describes this as a 'crime against humanity', adding that if it were to happen elsewhere in the world, the leadership or those responsible would have been charged by the International Criminal Court.

The "genocide" boils down to an apartheid system which has been implemented in Israel, where one life is viewed more important than the next, said Chikane.

Until the system is dismantled, innocent lives will continue to be lost without any repercussions, he added.

The international conference is scheduled to be held in Gauteng from the 10 – 12 May 2024.

It is shocking that ordinary citizens and children can be bombed the way they are being bombed. Rev Frank Chikane, Chair – South African Anti-Apartheid Steering Committee

Everyone must be shocked about the genocide that is being committed in Gaza. Rev Frank Chikane, Chair – South African Anti-Apartheid Steering Committee

There's no doubt that it's Apartheid. Rev Frank Chikane, Chair – South African Anti-Apartheid Steering Committee

It is a crime against humanity and it must be brought to an end. Rev Frank Chikane, Chair – South African Anti-Apartheid Steering Committee

