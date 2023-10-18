SA could have a public holiday if the Springboks win the World Cup

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Philippi resident transforms shack into book club for children Sindeka Mandoyi started the Chosi-chosi book club in 2019 to share her passion for reading with young kids. 18 October 2023 8:53 AM
Legislation on terrorism financing could help the SSA restrict civil society The monitoring of terrorism financing will allow the state to clampdown on NGOs and churches. 18 October 2023 7:31 AM
Municipal purchases of electricity dropped 0.8% in first 6 months of 2023 South Africa's municipalities are heavily reliant on electricity sales for their revenue - how will this affect them? 17 October 2023 9:41 PM
View all Local
ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders The ANC's NEC held a three-day meeting, which saw the party, for the first time, haul a series of ministers before it to account o... 17 October 2023 7:54 AM
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi... 16 October 2023 3:01 PM
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff. 17 October 2023 8:47 PM
Omnia acquires minority stake in Swedish green explosives company Bruce Whitfield interviews Seelan Gobalsamy, Group CEO of Omnia Holdings, about the partnership with Sweden-based Hypex Bio Explos... 17 October 2023 8:33 PM
Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever' Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'. 17 October 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
Philippi resident transforms shack into book club for children Sindeka Mandoyi started the Chosi-chosi book club in 2019 to share her passion for reading with young kids. 18 October 2023 8:53 AM
SA could have a public holiday if the Springboks win the World Cup As if the Springboks didn't have enough pressure on them. 18 October 2023 8:11 AM
[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff. 17 October 2023 8:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cheslin Kolbe’s incredible journey to the Boks Aletta Harrison reflects on her interview with a young Cheslin Kolbe in 2013. 17 October 2023 1:25 PM
Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’ "I never thought it would last up until the time break." 16 October 2023 10:41 AM
We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October. 16 October 2023 12:09 AM
View all Sport
Happy 36th birthday, Zac Efron! Look back at his best movies From ‘High School Musical’ to 'Baywatch', take a trip down memory lane with Zac Efron. 18 October 2023 8:58 AM
[WATCH] 71-year-old DJ becomes a viral TikTok hit "I don't know if he needs this job or still does it out of passion but he needs to be protected at all costs." 17 October 2023 1:11 PM
Happy 54th birthday, Wyclef Jean! We look back at his career... He rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the hip-hop trio The Fugees. 17 October 2023 9:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Anti-Apartheid Movement against Israel to be held in SA in 2024 This comes almost two weeks after horrendous attacks, leaving thousands of Palestinians and Israelis killed and displaced. 18 October 2023 9:36 AM
What is the two-state solution and why is it growing ever more unlikely? South Africa's Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor says that the idea of a two-state solution was fast fading. 17 October 2023 6:11 PM
Xi-Putin meeting: What it says about their current and future relationship Vladimir Putin is travelling to China to meet with his Chinese counterpart. 17 October 2023 3:46 PM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff. 17 October 2023 8:47 PM
Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever' Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'. 17 October 2023 7:32 PM
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

SA could have a public holiday if the Springboks win the World Cup

18 October 2023 8:11 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Springboks
Public holiday
Cyri Ramaphosa

As if the Springboks didn't have enough pressure on them.

Like most of the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been feeling the Bok fever.

So much so that, while speaking at a summit on Monday (16 October), Ramaphosa said that he would consider a public holiday if the Springboks won the World Cup.

Mzansi has continually hinted at a celebratory public holiday throughout the duration of the Rugby World Cup.

“Many of them [South Africans] felt that we should declare [Monday] as a public holiday, and I declined. I said we would only consider that when they [the Springboks] win the final, which I will be personally present [for].”

Ahead of the Boks quarter-final clash against France on Sunday (15 October), the President spoke with SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus and coach Jacques Nienaber to wish the team well.

Mr President, we will hold you to that promise!


This article first appeared on 947 : SA could have a public holiday if the Springboks win the World Cup




18 October 2023 8:11 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Springboks
Public holiday
Cyri Ramaphosa

More from Lifestyle

Photo: Pexels/cottonbro studio

Philippi resident transforms shack into book club for children

18 October 2023 8:53 AM

Sindeka Mandoyi started the Chosi-chosi book club in 2019 to share her passion for reading with young kids.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60 message of support video for the Springboks

[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks

17 October 2023 8:47 PM

Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peshkova/123rf.com

Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever'

17 October 2023 7:32 PM

Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Hand holding car keys. Image: Jay Lamping on Pixabay

What to do if you lose or damage your car keys

17 October 2023 6:00 PM

Modern car keys are far more convenient than the older models… until you break or lose them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Atchar. Picture: @MmaraMawela/X

Why atchar changes the way you smell

17 October 2023 3:38 PM

Many South Africans love to add some atchar to their dishes, but it can affect the way you smell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Pixabay

Sleep tight and don't let the bedbugs bite! What to know about bedbug bites

17 October 2023 3:26 PM

"Once they've got you, they want to drink as much as they can."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

[LISTEN] How to explain the gap in your resume

17 October 2023 3:21 PM

According to a study, 62% of respondents took a break at some point in their career and 56% acquired a new skill during that time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from YouTube channel: Tokyo Lens and Norm Nakamura

[WATCH] Claustrophobic, trendy or cute? Peep inside Japan's tiniest apartment

17 October 2023 3:01 PM

Tiny apartments are everywhere in Japan but this one might be the tiniest of them all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© melpomen/123rf.com

[WATCH] Parenting Diaries! LOL how do you keep up with active toddlers?

17 October 2023 2:13 PM

Dearest mothers across the world, how are you holding up today?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © okrasyuk/123rf.com

Detangling the roots and health risks of hair relaxers

17 October 2023 1:50 PM

For decades, Black women have been using hair relaxers to help them “fit into” global mainstream workplaces and the European standards of beauty that continue to dominate them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New Long Covid study finds low serotonin caused by virus remnants in the gut

World

[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING!

Local Business

AA predicts fuel price drop for November

Business

EWN Highlights

Cele alarmed by amount of ammunition found on suspects during KZN police ops

18 October 2023 11:32 AM

Mothibi appeals to govt to rethink SIU funding model

18 October 2023 10:51 AM

CT politicians must 'prioritise fixing broken environments' to curb crime – Good

18 October 2023 10:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA