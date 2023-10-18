SA could have a public holiday if the Springboks win the World Cup





Like most of the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been feeling the Bok fever.

So much so that, while speaking at a summit on Monday (16 October), Ramaphosa said that he would consider a public holiday if the Springboks won the World Cup.

Mzansi has continually hinted at a celebratory public holiday throughout the duration of the Rugby World Cup.

“Many of them [South Africans] felt that we should declare [Monday] as a public holiday, and I declined. I said we would only consider that when they [the Springboks] win the final, which I will be personally present [for].”

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he received calls to declare today a public holiday following the #Springboks incredible win last night, but that he declined and will only consider such a declaration if the Boks win the final.

Ahead of the Boks quarter-final clash against France on Sunday (15 October), the President spoke with SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus and coach Jacques Nienaber to wish the team well.

Mr President, we will hold you to that promise!

