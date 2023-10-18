Happy 36th birthday, Zac Efron! Look back at his best movies
Zac Efron celebrates his 36th birthday today (18 October).
Whether you know him from ‘High School Musical’ or his brilliantly shot documentary ‘Down to Earth’, he is a well-known name in Hollywood.
He was one of the biggest teen movie stars before delving into more mature, off-the-radar movies.
Ranker has put together a list of his best movies to date:
10) ‘The Lucky One’ (2012)
9) ‘Charlie St. Cloud’ (2010)
8) ‘High School Musical 2’ (2007)
7) ‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year’ (2008)
6) ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ (2019)
5) ‘High School Musical’ (2006)
4) ‘Baywatch’ (2017)
3) ‘17 Again’ (2009)
2) ‘Neighbours’ (2014)
1) ‘The Greatest Showman’ (2017)
