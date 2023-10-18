Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Happy 36th birthday, Zac Efron! Look back at his best movies

18 October 2023 8:58 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Zac Efron
Baywatch
high school musical

From ‘High School Musical’ to 'Baywatch', take a trip down memory lane with Zac Efron.

Zac Efron celebrates his 36th birthday today (18 October).

Whether you know him from ‘High School Musical’ or his brilliantly shot documentary ‘Down to Earth’, he is a well-known name in Hollywood.

He was one of the biggest teen movie stars before delving into more mature, off-the-radar movies.

Ranker has put together a list of his best movies to date:

10) ‘The Lucky One’ (2012)

9) ‘Charlie St. Cloud’ (2010)

8) ‘High School Musical 2’ (2007)

7) ‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year’ (2008)

6) ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ (2019)

5) ‘High School Musical’ (2006)

4) ‘Baywatch’ (2017)

3) ‘17 Again’ (2009)

2) ‘Neighbours’ (2014)

1) ‘The Greatest Showman’ (2017)


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 36th birthday, Zac Efron! Look back at his best movies




