



Bongani Bingwa interviews Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist at PwC and Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec.

On Tuesday, officials from the National Treasury appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance to present the department’s 2022/2023 annual report.

During the presentation, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana shared that National Treasury is facing difficult trade-offs of either hiking taxes or borrowing more money to fund the country.

This comes just two weeks shy of the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), where budget cuts are expected to be announced.

Godongwana reassured that the cuts will be moderate and not exceed normal government underspending in past years.

Common concerns that are often raised when it comes to budget cuts is the potential increase in taxes, but Payi reassures that it's typically not seen in a MTBPS.

Bishop seconds this, adding that if there are changes to taxes, it will most likely be on Capital Gains Tax.

She adds that they're expecting to see a revenue underrun which means that not enough government revenue as expected was collected.

Bishop says that they're interested to receive any potential updates on Eskom and its functionality.

There's no doubt that we have to see some cuts. Xhanti Payi, Senior Economist – PwC

I think it's going to be quite an interesting MTBPS. Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist – Investec

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Economists weigh in on medium-term budget cuts