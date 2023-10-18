Blast on al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza leaves 500 dead, many injured
Bongani Bingwa interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
Mass protests have broken out in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, and the West Bank after a blast at the al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza left many dead, with one doctor describing the attack as "a massacre".
According to the health ministry in Gaza, 500 people have been killed and hundreds more were feared trapped under the rubble.
While it hasn't been officially confirmed who's responsible for the blast, Hamas has blamed it on an Israeli airstrike.
Israel Defence Forces on the other hand has said that the explosion was the result of a misfired rocket launched by Gaza 'terrorists'.
Islamic Jihad too has denied responsibility.
It's since been reported that US President Joe Biden will be travelling to Tel Aviv today (Wednesday) to show his country's "solidarity with Israel" and "ironclad commitment to its security".
Warning: Some may find the below images disturbing
Dear world,' Fatima Khalil Butt 🇵🇰 (@FatimaButt_4) October 18, 2023
Israel just bombed a #hospital in #Gaza and murdered over 500 Palestinian civilians. White phosphorus chemical bombs confirmed by human rights watch was not enough to open your eyes. Over 1000 dead children wasn’t enough. Will you open your eyes and act now??? pic.twitter.com/LzSgAoalib
Thousands rally in front of the lsraeli embassy in Toronto to protest against the lsraeli bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza in an attack that killed 500 Palestinians...#PalestineGenocide #مستشفى_المعمداني #GazaAttack #Israel #hospital #Gaza #IsraelTerorrist #IsraeliNewNazism… pic.twitter.com/6ZwYicSrR1' Bachhan Pandey (@zaidlala786) October 18, 2023
We don't know exactly who is behind it; ones natural feeling would be this would be part of the Israeli bombardment.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
