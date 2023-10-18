Blast on al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza leaves 500 dead, many injured





Bongani Bingwa interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Mass protests have broken out in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, and the West Bank after a blast at the al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza left many dead, with one doctor describing the attack as "a massacre".

According to the health ministry in Gaza, 500 people have been killed and hundreds more were feared trapped under the rubble.

While it hasn't been officially confirmed who's responsible for the blast, Hamas has blamed it on an Israeli airstrike.

Israel Defence Forces on the other hand has said that the explosion was the result of a misfired rocket launched by Gaza 'terrorists'.

Islamic Jihad too has denied responsibility.

It's since been reported that US President Joe Biden will be travelling to Tel Aviv today (Wednesday) to show his country's "solidarity with Israel" and "ironclad commitment to its security".

We don't know exactly who is behind it; ones natural feeling would be this would be part of the Israeli bombardment. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

