Britney Spears' upcoming memoir reveals why she shaved her head in 2007





Britney Spears is releasing a memoir titled, "The Woman In Me" on 24 October.

The memoir is set to focus on her 13-year conservatorship under her father, James Spears and is already number one on Amazon, according to Spears who goes by Maria River Red on Instagram.

According to excerpts released by People, information like why Britney shaved her head in February 2007 is explained (it wasn't a fashion choice).

In one of the excerpts, Spears admits that she was "acting out" and "pushing back" after life-long public scrutiny and flare-ups with paparazzi.

2007 was also the year when Spears hit a photographer's car with an umbrella and drove illegally with one of her infant sons on her lap.

These incidents took place after Spears filed for divorce from her then-husband Kevin Federline, who was awarded full custody of their two sons.

I'd been eyeballed so much growing up. I'd been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back. Britney Spears, Excerpt - The Woman In Me

Other excerpts in the book details her relationship with Justin Timberlake and having an abortion after Timberlake told her that he was "not happy" about her pregnancy.

People also reports that Spears' memoir will reveal issues about the singer's time in rehab, being committed to a psychiatric hospital twice.

It also discusses her time in conservatorship with her father who Spears details "abusive", and losing control of her body and passion for performing and creative work. While some on the internet are frothing over these excerpts to gossip about them, other people are appreciating Spears for using her voice to speak her truth.

Most people are sympathising with the singer and asking if you have had all this child-star drama with no real emotional intelligence lessons, how would you react?

