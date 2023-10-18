[WATCH] Bear sneaks into family home, raids the freezer for lasagna





Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.

A family in Connecticut, USA, caught a black bear thief on camera breaking into their home.

Homeowner Helena Houlis shared the footage on social media.

The bear entered through an unlocked window before strolling through the house, taking his sweet time.

He then went into the kitchen and raided the freezer.

After a good sniff around, the bear managed to escape with a frozen lasagna.

The perfect hibernation snack, Gilchrist says.

After the bear made it out of the house, footage showed him roaming around with the meal in its mouth.

"We just had the most unexpected kitchen guest! This bear, clearly a foodie, must’ve heard of Ana’s Kitchen lasagna," Houlis's mother, Ana Oliveria, wrote on Facebook.

