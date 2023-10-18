Amazon goes online in SA in 2024! Registration for local sellers open at R1 p/m

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] New dental unit focuses on specialised paediatric dental care Children often have specific needs when it comes to care, and a new dental unit is helping them get the services they deserve. 18 October 2023 11:42 AM
[LISTEN] Economists weigh in on medium-term budget cuts Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver the medium-term budget next month. 18 October 2023 10:45 AM
Philippi resident transforms shack into book club for children Sindeka Mandoyi started the Chosi-chosi book club in 2019 to share her passion for reading with young kids. 18 October 2023 8:53 AM
View all Local
ANC NEC not satisfied with Gordhan's SOE report & want him to return - insiders The ANC's NEC held a three-day meeting, which saw the party, for the first time, haul a series of ministers before it to account o... 17 October 2023 7:54 AM
Over 300 people nabbed for political murders in KwaZulu-Natal Political parties and the KwaZulu-Natal government have been grappling with a recent upsurge of killings in the province - followi... 16 October 2023 3:01 PM
Israel seeks revenge. Preparing to 'eliminate Hamas' - analyst Mairav Zonszein, a Senior Analyst in Israel-Palestine-related matters at the International Crisis Group, weighs in on the war. 13 October 2023 9:53 AM
View all Politics
Amazon goes online in SA in 2024! Registration for local sellers open at R1 p/m Registration is open for local businesses who want to be online sellers on Amazon South Africa. 18 October 2023 12:08 PM
Municipal purchases of electricity dropped 0.8% in first 6 months of 2023 South Africa's municipalities are heavily reliant on electricity sales for their revenue - how will this affect them? 17 October 2023 9:41 PM
[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff. 17 October 2023 8:47 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Let the unusual friendship between a rhino and sheep brighten your day Baby Mpho was introduced to a new friend, Flenters, a pedi sheep and celebrated in the Spring storm. 18 October 2023 2:33 PM
Pepper X is named the world’s spiciest pepper Pepper X is said to be three times spicier than its predecessor, the Carolina Reaper. 18 October 2023 12:28 PM
Philippi resident transforms shack into book club for children Sindeka Mandoyi started the Chosi-chosi book club in 2019 to share her passion for reading with young kids. 18 October 2023 8:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cheslin Kolbe’s incredible journey to the Boks Aletta Harrison reflects on her interview with a young Cheslin Kolbe in 2013. 17 October 2023 1:25 PM
Robert Marawa on SA vs France: ‘It was a ding-dong battle’ "I never thought it would last up until the time break." 16 October 2023 10:41 AM
We’ve still got two more games to go. This is still nothing - Mbongeni Mbonambi The Springboks react to their narrow victory (29-28) over France at Stade de France on Sunday, 15 October. 16 October 2023 12:09 AM
View all Sport
Alec Baldwin could be charged again for ‘Rust’ shooting New Mexico prosecutors say “additional facts” warrant bringing the case before a grand jury next month. 18 October 2023 1:18 PM
Britney Spears' upcoming memoir reveals why she shaved her head in 2007 The year is 2007. Britney Spears shaved her head and the world called her crazy for it. Spears' upcoming memoir reveals why. 18 October 2023 11:29 AM
Happy 36th birthday, Zac Efron! Look back at his best movies From ‘High School Musical’ to 'Baywatch', take a trip down memory lane with Zac Efron. 18 October 2023 8:58 AM
View all Entertainment
‘There is no safe spot in the whole Gaza Strip’ – Gift of the Givers The situation in Gaza is becoming an increasingly severe humanitarian crisis, with thousands of civilians suffering. 18 October 2023 12:55 PM
Hamas-Israeli conflict: What’s at stake for Egypt At this stage, Egypt has more control than most other regional international players over the outcomes of the conflict. 18 October 2023 11:39 AM
[WATCH] Bear sneaks into family home, raids the freezer for lasagna "We just had the most unexpected kitchen guest!" 18 October 2023 11:20 AM
View all World
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent 13 October 2023 2:42 PM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff. 17 October 2023 8:47 PM
Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever' Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'. 17 October 2023 7:32 PM
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs) There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrict... 11 October 2023 8:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Amazon goes online in SA in 2024! Registration for local sellers open at R1 p/m

18 October 2023 12:08 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Online shopping
Barb's wire
Amazon Africa

Registration is open for local businesses who want to be online sellers on Amazon South Africa.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online topics including Amazon coming to South African consumers and businesses in 2024.

Skip to 4:31 for the details around this one.

Friedman reports that Amazon announced that they are launching online in South Africa in 2024, competing with Mzansi's current top online retailer, Takealot.

They retailer also announced that registration is open for local businesses who want to sell with Amazon South Africa.

It's reported that Amazon says that they will charge local businesses who want to sell on their online platform R1 a month for 2024.

Friedman says, "don't underestimate Amazon - they are the global leaders in this space."

Finally, South Africans will relate to this meme.

While Friedman notes that Amazon's "going to be serious competition and look forward to deals with global products now offered to us."

She says that Mzansi has come far logistically to be able to do this but asks: "how popular will the uptake of Amazon be?"

South Africans still love a mall and are sometimes slow on the uptake of online shopping but perhaps this one will change the mind of South Africans?

Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire

Bruce Whitfield also spoke to Paul Theron, MD of Vestact Asset Management about Amazon's inclusive move to South Africa, catch the full interview here.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




18 October 2023 12:08 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Online shopping
Barb's wire
Amazon Africa

More from Business

@golibtolibov/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Economists weigh in on medium-term budget cuts

18 October 2023 10:45 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver the medium-term budget next month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town by night. Picture: © mdmworks/123rf.com

Municipal purchases of electricity dropped 0.8% in first 6 months of 2023

17 October 2023 9:41 PM

South Africa's municipalities are heavily reliant on electricity sales for their revenue - how will this affect them?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60 message of support video for the Springboks

[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks

17 October 2023 8:47 PM

Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omnia acquires minority stake in Swedish green explosives company

17 October 2023 8:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Seelan Gobalsamy, Group CEO of Omnia Holdings, about the partnership with Sweden-based Hypex Bio Explosives Technology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peshkova/123rf.com

Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever'

17 October 2023 7:32 PM

Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"Sleep with one eye open, Takealot!" - Amazon © moovstock/123rf.com

Confirmed: Amazon launching online shopping in SA in 2024

17 October 2023 7:19 PM

Registration is already open for local businesses who want to sell with Amazon South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

AA predicts fuel price drop for November

17 October 2023 3:08 PM

The Automobile Association said both grades of petrol are expected to drop by around R1.90 while diesel is likely to decrease by R0.70. Fuel prices have been on the rise since August, with the petrol currently retailing at over R25 a litre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Offices of the Mafube Local Municipality in the Free State. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING!

17 October 2023 2:50 PM

When looking at service delivery in the country, this may come as no surprise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

Treasury straddling hiking taxes or borrowing money to grow SA: Godongwana

17 October 2023 2:49 PM

The minister promised that the budget cuts he will announce next month won’t exceed the collective underspending of government departments of R29 billion in the last financial year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Szekszter

Johann Rupert (South Africa's richest man) loses R70 billion in 3 months

17 October 2023 8:44 AM

Here today, gone tomorrow... an apt phrase for this tycoon left 'poorer' due to a decline in luxury good companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New Long Covid study finds low serotonin caused by virus remnants in the gut

World

[LISTEN] Nearly 90% of municipalities in South Africa are CRASHING!

Local Business

AA predicts fuel price drop for November

Business

EWN Highlights

Meyiwa murder trial: Court to take into account confession recording

18 October 2023 4:17 PM

Court hears Zulu royal succession is not automatically decided by birth

18 October 2023 4:04 PM

CPI figure rises to 5.4% for September - Stats SA data

18 October 2023 1:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA