Amazon goes online in SA in 2024! Registration for local sellers open at R1 p/m
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online topics including Amazon coming to South African consumers and businesses in 2024.
Skip to 4:31 for the details around this one.
Friedman reports that Amazon announced that they are launching online in South Africa in 2024, competing with Mzansi's current top online retailer, Takealot.
They retailer also announced that registration is open for local businesses who want to sell with Amazon South Africa.
It's reported that Amazon says that they will charge local businesses who want to sell on their online platform R1 a month for 2024.
Friedman says, "don't underestimate Amazon - they are the global leaders in this space."
Finally, South Africans will relate to this meme.
While Friedman notes that Amazon's "going to be serious competition and look forward to deals with global products now offered to us."
She says that Mzansi has come far logistically to be able to do this but asks: "how popular will the uptake of Amazon be?"
South Africans still love a mall and are sometimes slow on the uptake of online shopping but perhaps this one will change the mind of South Africans?Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
Bruce Whitfield also spoke to Paul Theron, MD of Vestact Asset Management about Amazon's inclusive move to South Africa, catch the full interview here.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_67014555_smiling-young-woman-at-home-on-the-couch-she-has-received-a-postal-parcel-online-shopping-and-delive.html
