Alec Baldwin could be charged again for ‘Rust’ shooting
New Mexico prosecutors say they intended to recharge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of ‘Rust’ cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.
The actor was originally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in January this year for Hutchins’ death, along with the film’s chief weapons handler, Hannah Gutierrez.
The charges were dismissed in April, two weeks before the trial was supposed to start.
RELATED: Manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin
According to the prosecutor’s office, “additional facts” merit bringing the case before a grand jury next month.
An independent forensic test found that Baldwin had to have pulled the trigger of the revolver he was rehearsing with for it to fire the live round that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, Reuters reports.
These were the same findings as a previous firearm test by the FBI.
Initially, Baldwin pleaded not guilty, saying he was not responsible for Hutchins’ death and that he did not pull the trigger.
This article first appeared on 947 : Alec Baldwin could be charged again for ‘Rust’ shooting
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Alec_Baldwin_(27913219014).jpg
