VRCID: 'You need to stop littering! It's not someone's job to pick up after you'





Lester Kiewit interviews Derek Bock, Chief Operations Officer of the Voortrekker Road Corridor Improvement District (VRCID).

Before the unicity of Cape Town was established, we had a number of separate municipalities – Bellville was a municipality from 1940 to 1996, and was given the status of a city on 7 September 1979.

The headquarters of several financial and insurance businesses, including South Africa’s largest insurance company Sanlam and its subsidiary Santam, as well as Momentum Metropolitan Holdings are based in Bellville, but like any city in the world, Bellville has also experienced a level of urban decay.

VRCID was established in 2012 to create and maintain a clean, safe and sustainable Voortrekker Road Corridor.

The NPO provides services to local authorities to help promote and grow the area.

Currently there are 51 Improvement Districts in the city who has the role of keeping streets clean and safe.

Bock says that the VRCID picks up 3 tonnes of litter a day off the streets of Bellville.

With Bellville being the second CBD within Cape Town, he adds that it's important that improvements are made to undo the effects of the decay, not only for those working in the area, but for future investors.

It's important for the people who work there to feel safe. Derek Bock, Chief Operations Officer – Voortrekker Road Corridor Improvement District

We need to teach people to stop littering because it is not someone else's job to pick up after you. Derek Bock, Chief Operations Officer – Voortrekker Road Corridor Improvement District

If areas are clean and safe, investments will follow. Derek Bock, Chief Operations Officer – Voortrekker Road Corridor Improvement District

