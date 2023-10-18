5 Parly officials fingered in destructive National Assembly fire matter
CAPE TOWN - Five Parliament officials have been implicated for both system and human resource lapses that contributed to the fire that gutted the National Assembly building in January 2022.
Secretary to Parliament Xolile George on Wednesday revealed the findings of an internal investigation commissioned a year ago.
The probe found that the fire could have been prevented if the parliamentary precinct had been better secured.
It also found a host of fire security measures such as doors and alarms that were not functioning properly at the time.
The decision not to deploy parliamentary security staff at night, on weekends and on public holidays, also contributed to the security breach.
Only one person, Zandile Mafe is currently facing criminal charges related to sparking the fire.
This article first appeared on EWN : 5 Parly officials fingered in destructive National Assembly fire matter
Source : AFP
