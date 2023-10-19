[LISTEN] Peer-to-peer lending: 'Trust precedes transaction'
Relebogile Mabotja interviews Mlamuli Mbambo, Bestselling Author of ‘Winning The Money Game'.
Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, also known as peer-to-peer financing or crowdlending, is a method of borrowing and lending money directly between individuals or "peers" without the involvement of traditional financial institutions like banks.
P2P lending offers advantages for both borrowers and lenders – borrowers may find it easier to access loans with possible lower interest rates, while lenders can earn returns on their investments.
However, it's important to be aware of the associated risks.
Trust is the foundation that will determine the success of the lending.
If you're lending with a friend, Mbambo recommends having some form of contract in place, should something go wrong.
If a contract or some form of written agreement isn't in place, he says that there's not much that can be done legally.
RELATED: Lending money to family or friends? By law, you CANNOT charge them any interest
RELATED: NEVER lend money to colleagues, including your supervisor or manager - HR expert
Trust precedes transaction.Mlamuli Mbambo, Bestselling Author – ‘Winning The Money Game'
The conversation that you have on WhatsApp does hold as your agreement.Mlamuli Mbambo, Bestselling Author – ‘Winning The Money Game'
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Peer-to-peer lending: 'Trust precedes transaction'
Source : Pexels: Karolina Grabowska
More from Lifestyle
Parents make mistakes. So, what does ‘good enough parenting’ look like?
To sum it up, good-enough parenting is about accepting that mistakes will happen, not striving for perfection, and focusing on your children's emotional well-being and growth.Read More
Global Threat Assessment 2023 finds 87% increase in child sexual online abuse
Additionally, it found a 360% increase in self-generated sexual imagery of seven to 10-year-olds between 2020 and 2022.Read More
Iziko Museum in CPT updates human evolution display, owning 'problematic past'
Evolution revolution: how a Cape Town museum exhibit is rewriting the story of humankindRead More
Are Bokke matches stopping wedding celebrations and affecting attendance?
Spring is a popular time for weddings... but are sport tournaments getting in the way of wedding celebrations?Read More
Kids know more these days! Pretending otherwise to "protect" them doesn't help
Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard explains that kids know more today so it doesn't help to shun them away from information.Read More
Approach your emergency fund with a 7-1 split
Surviving Cyril’s economy takes a little creativity.Read More
Why young South Africans should learn a trade: 'you can be your own boss'
Unemployment is extremely high among young people, but learning a trade could help many escape that problem.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 18 October 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours
Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company.Read More