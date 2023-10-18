[WATCH] Burger King SA's latest ad not 'meaty' enough?
The week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' with Ornico Group CEO Oresti Patricios, on The Money Show.
We all know that sinking feeling when, tired from shopping in a mall, you rush to the parking garage only to realise you have no idea where you parked your car.
But is this a scenario that can be related to selling fast food?
Not in the case of Burger King SA's latest TV commercial says the Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios, who picks it for his advertising "zero" of the week.
RELATED: Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs
The ad centres on the enjoyment of eventually finding your car, equating that 'small pleasure' with the one of getting the King Value meal for a 'small' R39.90.
You won't know this is a promotion for Burger King - any brand could be put at the end, says Patricios.
You have this guy who doesn't know what floor he's parked on... and what they're trying to do is to associate small pleasures with finding your car... This doesn't align to the brand, it doesn't align to its values, it doesn't align to any of the products. For me, it's off the mark completely.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
And when when you're placing ads, the most expensive part of the media spend is placing it on specifically television, so if you're going to spend money on television, make sure you get it right. I felt that they didn't get it right at all.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
Watch the Burger King ad for yourself below:
Scroll up to listen to Patricios' advertising critiques (Burger King discussion at 4:54)
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3cmLxyh-a4
More from Business
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours
Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company.Read More
'Resilience of manufacturing sector despite power cuts a reason for optimism'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Absa's Justin Schmidt ahead of the Manufacturing Indaba taking place in Johannesburg from 24-26 October.Read More
PnP reports half-year loss, hit by loadshedding and increased competition
"We've got a lot of work to do." Bruce Whitfield interviews (returning) CEO Sean Summers after Pick n Pay posts its half-year results.Read More
Consumer price inflation shoots up in Sept, putting Reserve Bank under pressure
Consumer price inflation rose to 5,4% in September, from 4,8% in August.Read More
Amazon goes online in SA in 2024! Registration for local sellers open at R1 p/m
Registration is open for local businesses who want to be online sellers on Amazon South Africa.Read More
[LISTEN] Economists weigh in on medium-term budget cuts
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver the medium-term budget next month.Read More
Municipal purchases of electricity dropped 0.8% in first 6 months of 2023
South Africa's municipalities are heavily reliant on electricity sales for their revenue - how will this affect them?Read More
[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks
Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff.Read More
Omnia acquires minority stake in Swedish green explosives company
Bruce Whitfield interviews Seelan Gobalsamy, Group CEO of Omnia Holdings, about the partnership with Sweden-based Hypex Bio Explosives Technology.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours
Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company.Read More
[WATCH] Let the unusual friendship between a rhino and sheep brighten your day
Baby Mpho was introduced to a new friend, Flenters, a pedi sheep and celebrated in the Spring storm.Read More
Pepper X is named the world’s spiciest pepper
Pepper X is said to be three times spicier than its predecessor, the Carolina Reaper.Read More
Philippi resident transforms shack into book club for children
Sindeka Mandoyi started the Chosi-chosi book club in 2019 to share her passion for reading with young kids.Read More
SA could have a public holiday if the Springboks win the World Cup
As if the Springboks didn't have enough pressure on them.Read More
[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks
Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff.Read More
Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever'
Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'.Read More
What to do if you lose or damage your car keys
Modern car keys are far more convenient than the older models… until you break or lose them.Read More
Why atchar changes the way you smell
Many South Africans love to add some atchar to their dishes, but it can affect the way you smell.Read More
More from Opinion
Insurers tweaking car theft, hijacking cover as crime soars - better check yours
Wendy Knowler follows up after a client loses big because he didn't pick up on emails from his insurance company.Read More
[WATCH] Bring It Home! Mzansi's loving national anthem video for Springboks
Checkers Sixty60's video message of support for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup is goosebump stuff.Read More
Understanding blockchain: 'The most financially inclusive monetary system ever'
Local author Steven Sidley talks about his new book 'It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership'.Read More
How many funeral policies are too many at claim time? (read your Ts and Cs)
There's no limit to the number of funeral policies you can take out on the same person, but some insurers do have pay-out restrictions.Read More
Listen up: Vodacom campaign challenging youth to get hearing tested is 'gold'
Vodacom's hearing challenge bagged Loerie gold and is The Money Show's advertising "hero" of the week.Read More
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives?
BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray HartleyRead More
"Pick n Pay special deal messaging after Ackerman's death lacked dignity"
After announcing Raymond Ackerman's death 'with profound sadness', the retailer introduced Ray Days, which featured some of its founder's favourite products at a discounted price.Read More
As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate?
Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Nyati at the end of October.Read More
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told her provider she had NOT authorised a SIM swap.Read More