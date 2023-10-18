Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Burger King SA's latest ad not 'meaty' enough?

18 October 2023 8:08 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Burger King
branding
Oresti Patricios
heroes and zeros
Burger King SA

Advertising expert Andy Rice feels Burger King SA's latest TV commercial could be car ad or a tracker ad.

The week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' with Ornico Group CEO Oresti Patricios, on The Money Show.

Screengrab from Burger King SA's 'Small Pleasures' ad on YouTube
Screengrab from Burger King SA's 'Small Pleasures' ad on YouTube

We all know that sinking feeling when, tired from shopping in a mall, you rush to the parking garage only to realise you have no idea where you parked your car.

But is this a scenario that can be related to selling fast food?

Not in the case of Burger King SA's latest TV commercial says the Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios, who picks it for his advertising "zero" of the week.

RELATED: Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs

The ad centres on the enjoyment of eventually finding your car, equating that 'small pleasure' with the one of getting the King Value meal for a 'small' R39.90.

You won't know this is a promotion for Burger King - any brand could be put at the end, says Patricios.

You have this guy who doesn't know what floor he's parked on... and what they're trying to do is to associate small pleasures with finding your car... This doesn't align to the brand, it doesn't align to its values, it doesn't align to any of the products. For me, it's off the mark completely.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

And when when you're placing ads, the most expensive part of the media spend is placing it on specifically television, so if you're going to spend money on television, make sure you get it right. I felt that they didn't get it right at all.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

Watch the Burger King ad for yourself below:

Scroll up to listen to Patricios' advertising critiques (Burger King discussion at 4:54)




