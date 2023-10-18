'Resilience of manufacturing sector despite power cuts a reason for optimism'





Bruce Whitfield interviews Justin Schmidt, head of Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Transport and Logistics at Absa.

© huertas19/123rf.com

The role of the manufacturing sector in South Africa's economy is absolutely critical.

But how resilient are our manufacturers, especially in the face of power cuts?

Ahead of the Manufacturing Indaba taking place next week, Bruce Whitfield talks to Justin Schmidt, head of Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Transport and Logistics at Absa.

RELATED: Why isn’t manufacturing nosediving even though loadshedding has intensified?

Loadshedding is certainly the number one challenge faced by the manufacturing sector, Schmidt says.

If I think back to Quarter 1 of last year... we were seeing that manufacturers were optimistic, they were looking at investing in new production lines, and then loadshedding started. And straightaway we saw the downtick in confidence and therefore future investment. Justin Schmidt, Head: Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Transport and Logistics - Absa

When there's loadshedding, manufacturers have to run their generators... and it really does cause a lot of pressure. I think if we get all this new capacity, which we are seeing at the moment, and loadshedding dissipates, there will be a lot more confidence and I do think we'll see the uptick. Justin Schmidt, Head: Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Transport and Logistics - Absa

Schmidt strikes a positive note with how many of South Africa's manufacturers weathered the COVID storm, and are now forging ahead with their own plans to enable a more stable power supply.

Telling the good news stories, he says there's the worry that one forgets how bad things are for this sector.

But on the other hand he notes "daily we go to guys who are in value chains that are really thriving".

In the textile industry for example, through COVID there was resilience... They actually saw an uptick in confidence come back. It's an area we didn't think was going to grow through that cycle... and that's what we're seeing across the board, so manufacturers that are saying 'let's invest in new production lines'... and they become more efficient. Justin Schmidt, Head: Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Transport and Logistics - Absa

On the energy side, when we've looked at the last 12 months, 80% of our solar deals have had batteries included. That's something we didn't think would come for the next few years, and it really is showing that now all business but especially these manufacturers, are saying: I can put panels on my roof, I can put batteries in, and actually I can take care of my own supply. Justin Schmidt, Head: Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Transport and Logistics - Absa

It's 'over the next 20 years I can produce power for my factory at a cheaper rate than I can buy it' and I think those are the things that give you optimism... On a daily basis we see really good stories in the sector. Justin Schmidt, Head: Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Transport and Logistics - Absa

The Manufacturing Indaba takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from 24-28 October.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the discussion