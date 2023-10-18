Consumer price inflation shoots up in Sept, putting Reserve Bank under pressure





Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Consumer price inflation rose to 5,4% in September, from 4,8% in August.

It's the second consecutive month that annual CPI inflation has increased.

This brings the rate to the same level as June this year, says Statistics SA.

Fuel and transport prices played a role in the increase - the fuel index climbed for a second consecutive month, rising by 7,6% between August and September.

After three consecutive months in negative territory, annual fuel inflation jumped from -11,7% in August to 1,5% in September says Stats SA.

Food inflation also rose slightly, after cooling for the last five months.

The annual rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages inched higher to 8,1% in September, from 8,0% in August.

Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

The CPI increase to 5.4% should have us a bit worried he notes, as it is now close again to the top end of the Reserve Bank's inflation target.

The longer it stays at this level or goes a bit higher it can start to change inflation expectations, and that can ultimately lead to inflation breaking out to the upside again. So if the Reserve Bank don't hike interest rates, they're certainly going to raise further concerns that they will hike if inflation doesn't moderate. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

I guess part of the problem for the Reserve Bank is, right now, a lot of the pressure is due to the petrol price increases. We had a big increase in September, and another big one in October which still has to be reflected in the inflation data. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Lings does note however, that what is happening right now is not broad-based inflation.

Stripping out some of the key components like food and the energy sector, core inflation is actually at the midpoint of the inflation target at 4.5%, he says.

So, if you like, the underlying inflation rate in South Africa is reasonably well-behaved, but clearly this thing could move higher than the Reserve Bank would want and we could find ourselves outside the target, and then they would have no choice but to hike rates again. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

